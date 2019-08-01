The Habit Burger Grill to Expand to the Kingdom of Cambodia With 25-Store Franchise Deal





IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's best tasting burger is coming soon to the Kingdom of Cambodia. Today, The Habit Restaurants (Nasdaq:HABT) announces plans to expand throughout the Kingdom of Cambodia with Amory F&B Company, LTD in a 25-store development agreement. The first Habit Burger Grill is expected to open in Phnom Penh in the spring of 2020.



"We quickly developed a passion for The Habit Burger business when we saw how much focus there is on great customer service. This is something we strongly believe in, and we are excited to bring the Habit experience and great food to the people of Cambodia," said OKHNA Chhun On, Chief Executive Officer of Kampuchea Tela Company.

Madam Chhun Sophearoth, CEO of Amory F&B Company, added, "The Habit's excellent brand, best-in-class systems, and experience will help us to go the extra distance to become national leaders in the burger segment. As an organization we keep developing and investing in our people, much like The Habit Burger, and this will be an important part of our success."

"We are thrilled to continue to expand our brand internationally and to see Amory F&B Company bring our unique style of hand-crafted-to-order food, chargrilled burgers and high-quality customer service to the people of Cambodia. Amory is comprised of a team of experienced, committed operators who share our dedication to customer satisfaction and enthusiasm for The Habit brand," said Russ Bendel, President and CEO of The Habit Restaurants.

Better burgers are just the beginning at The Habit where the menu also includes hand-cut salads, grilled sandwiches including line-caught, sushi grade ahi tuna, fresh chicken, and hand-filleted marinated grilled tri-tip, and sides including onion rings, sweet potato and French fries, and tempura green beans. Guests can choose from a variety of peppers, lemons, limes, and sauces at a complimentary condiment bar to customize the flavor of their meal.

The Habit is known for its award-winning Charburger which features 100% fresh ground beef grilled over an open flame and topped with melted cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato, crisp lettuce, and mayo served on a toasted bun. Their restaurants have been serving the Best Tasting Burger in America exactly this way since the first Habit opened in 1969.

About KAMPUCHEA TELA COMPANY, LTD AND AMORY F&B COMPANY, LTD

Amory F&B Company, LTD is a sister company of Kampuchea Tela Company, LTD, which has a long history of bringing innovation and new concepts to Cambodia. Kampuchea Tela Company introduced the first petroleum retail in Cambodia in 2002 and later opened the first Lube Oil with a mini-mart attached. Over the last ten years, the company has expanded into the hospitality industry with a full-service dining restaurant and multi-unit international franchise concept in Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Kampuchea Tela Company's philosophy of customers service with a local touch sets the company apart.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice sirloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was most recently named the winner of USA Today's 10Best in Regional Fast Food. The Habit has since grown to over 265 restaurants in 12 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington as well as six international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

