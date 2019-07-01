Quantcast

The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $.17 Per Share

By GlobeNewswire,  July 01, 2019, 09:40:00 AM EDT


GLEN HEAD, N.Y., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq:FLIC) announced today the declaration of a second quarter cash dividend in the amount of $.17 per share.  This represents a 13.3% increase over the $.15 per share dividend declared in the same quarter last year.  The dividend will be paid on July 22, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 12, 2019.

The First National Bank of Long Island is the sole subsidiary of The First of Long Island Corporation.  The Bank currently has fifty-two branches in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. 

For More Information Contact:

Mark D. Curtis, SEVP, CFO & Treasurer

(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7413

Source: The First of Long Island Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: FLIC




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8091.16
84.92  ▲  1.06%
DJIA 26717.43
117.47  ▲  0.44%
S&P 500 2964.33
22.57  ▲  0.77%
Data as of Jul 1, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar