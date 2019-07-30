Quantcast

The Ensign Group Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for Friday, August 2, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 06:00:00 AM EDT


MISSION VIEJO, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign(TM) group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, assisted living, home health and hospice care companies, announced today that it expects to issue its second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Conference Call

Ensign invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time), during which Ensign's management will discuss Ensign's second quarter 2019 performance.

To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the Ensign website at http://investor.ensigngroup.net. The webcast will be recorded, and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, August 30, 2019.

About Ensign (TM)

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, home health and hospice services and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 255 healthcare facilities, 27 hospice agencies, 26 home health agencies and nine home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.

Source: The Ensign Group, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ENSG




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8293.33
-36.88  ▼  0.44%
DJIA 27221.35
28.90  ▲  0.11%
S&P 500 3020.97
-4.89  ▼  0.16%
Data as of Jul 29, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar