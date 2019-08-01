The Ensign Group Acquires Utah Skilled Nursing Facility





SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, home health care, hospice care, medical transportation, and assisted living companies, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of The Terrace at Mt. Ogden, a skilled nursing facility with 114 skilled nursing beds located in Ogden, Utah. The acquisition was effective August 1, 2019.



"We are very excited to add to our growing footprint in Utah, where our team of local operators and clinical leaders continue to build a network of services designed to serve the needs of a dynamic and growing healthcare community," said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. "This facility, combined with our existing operations in the greater Ogden area, enhances our ability to be the provider of choice in Northern Utah," he added.

"We welcome our new team of caregivers to the Milestone family and we are excited to join together with them to enrich the lives of the residents and their families," said Tyler Hoopes, President of Milestone Healthcare LLC, Ensign's Utah-based subsidiary. He added that this community had an average occupancy rate of approximately 50% at the time of acquisition.

In separate transactions on the same day, Ensign announced that its affiliates acquired Agape Hospice and Palliative Care, a hospice agency serving Tucson, Arizona, as well as the operations of Mainplace Senior Living, a 91-unit assisted living community in Orange, California. Both acquisitions were also effective August 1, 2019.

These acquisitions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 200 skilled nursing operations, 27 of which also include assisted living operations, 57 assisted and independent living operations, 26 home health agencies, 28 hospice agencies and nine home care businesses across sixteen states. Ensign owns the real estate at 78 of its 257 healthcare operations.

Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, assisted living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About Ensign TM

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, home health and hospice services and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 257 healthcare facilities, 26 home health agencies, 28 hospice agencies and nine home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.

Source: The Ensign Group, Inc.