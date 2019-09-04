The Ensign Group Acquires Idaho Skilled Nursing Facility





SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, home health care, hospice care, medical transportation, and assisted living companies, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of Temple View Transitional Care Center, a 119-bed skilled nursing facility located in Rexburg, Idaho. The acquisition was effective September 1, 2019.



"We are excited about our continued growth in Idaho, a market where we have become a leading provider of post-acute care," said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. He added, "We are particularly thrilled to add this building, which has been familiar to our leaders for a number of years."

"We could not be happier to add this wonderful facility with a great core of staff that truly care about the residents and families they serve," said Tyler Hoopes, President of Pennant Healthcare, Inc., Ensign's portfolio company based in the Pacific Northwest.

This acquisition brings Ensign's growing portfolio to 202 skilled nursing operations, 27 of which also include assisted living operations, 57 assisted and independent living operations, 26 home health agencies, 28 hospice agencies and nine home care businesses across sixteen states. Ensign owns the real estate at 80 of its 259 healthcare operations.

Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, assisted living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, home health and hospice services and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 259 healthcare facilities, 26 home health agencies, 28 hospice agencies and nine home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensigngroup.net

