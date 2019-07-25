Quantcast

The Dixie Group 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 06:00:00 AM EDT


DALTON, Ga., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:DXYN) regarding results for 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for

Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:

877-355-1003

Conference ID No. 4386915
 
To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, www.thedixiegroup.com/investor/.
 
An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: www.thedixiegroup.com/investor/.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential and commercial customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, Atlas | Masland Contract, and Dixie International brands.

CONTACT: Jon Faulkner
  Chief Financial Officer
  706-876-5814
  jon.faulkner@dixiegroup.com

   

           

           

           

