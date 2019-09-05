The Digital Big Bang: A Must-Read for CISOs Leading Security Innovation in the Digital Age





Industry leaders reveal the connection between fundamental and scientific principles and cybersecurity best practices

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Phil Quade, CISO at Fortinet and author of The Digital Big Bang: The Hard Stuff, The Soft Stuff, And the Future of Cybersecurity



"Embracing cybersecurity as a science can be an incredibly powerful and effective way to underpin innovation."

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ:FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the release of The Digital Big Bang: The Hard Stuff, The Soft Stuff, And the Future of Cybersecurity, authored by Phil Quade, who brings three decades of security experience in numerous private and government organizations. The book explores approaching cybersecurity like science. Like the scientists of centuries ago, who led the search for knowledge about the cosmic big bang, space and the science behind it, this book includes thoughtful observations, hypothesis, and conclusions on cyberspace and the ‘digital' big bang from many of today's cybersecurity leaders, making it a must-read for CISOs.

Further, more than 30 of the most accomplished leaders in the cybersecurity field contribute to The Digital Big Bang, sharing their knowledge and experience from working on the front lines in an industry that keeps changing in the world of digital transformation. These contributors represent the most important industries and organizations globally, including academia, airlines, financial management, healthcare, and government.

Cybersecurity subjects that The Digital Big Bang covers:

Speed and connectivity; the core and binding strategies of cybersecurity

Authentication, patching, and training; frequent elementary shortfalls

Cryptography, access control, and segmentation; fundamental and proven strategies

Visibility, inspection, and failure recovery; advanced strategies and sophisticated cybersecurity operations

Complexity, privacy, and human frailty; higher-order dimension factors that can eclipse computing wizardry

The future of cybersecurity, including AI, ML and securing hyperconnectivity

Additional Resources

To learn more about The Digital Big Bang: The Hard Stuff, The Soft Stuff, And the Future of Cybersecurity and request your own copy, visit here.

and request your own copy, visit here. Access more from Wiley on The Digital Big Bang: The Hard Stuff, The Soft Stuff, And the Future of Cybersecurity here .

here Follow author Phil Quade on Twitter here.

Follow Fortinet on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

About the book

The Digital Big Bang: The Hard Stuff, The Soft Stuff, And the Future of Cybersecurity (Wiley, September 2019, ISBN: 978-1-119-61736-5, $29.99, 336 pages).

About the author: Phil brings more than three decades of cyber intelligence, defense, and attack experience working across foreign, government, and commercial industry sectors at the National Security Agency (NSA) and partner organizations, such as US Cyber Command, the CIA, and others.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 400,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2019 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet's trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, FortiGate, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer, FortiOS, FortiADC, FortiAP, FortiAppMonitor, FortiASIC, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCamera, FortiCASB, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiCarrier, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiMail, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPlanner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiSandbox, FortiSIEM, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Tiffany Curci

Fortinet, Inc.

408-235-7700

pr@fortinet.com Investor Contact

Peter Salkowski

Fortinet, Inc.

408-331-4595

psalkowski@fortinet.com Analyst Contact

Ron Davis

Fortinet, Inc.

415-806-9892

rdavis@fortinet.com



Source: Fortinet, Inc.