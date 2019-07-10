Quantcast

The Cooper Companies Declares Cash Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 10, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


PLEASANTON, Calif., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) today announced that consistent with the plan approved by its board of directors to pay annual dividends, the Company declared a semi-annual dividend of 3 cents per share, payable on August 7, 2019, to stockholders of record on July 23, 2019.  

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc. ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Cooper has more than 12,000 employees with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:

Kim Duncan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Administration

925-460-3663

ir@cooperco.com

Source: The Cooper Companies, Inc.

