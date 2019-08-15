The Alkaline Water Company's Alkaline88® Flavor Infused Waters now available Through National Food Distributors KeHE and UNFI



• KeHE and UNFI service over 70,000 stores across America and will be direct access for thousands of stores for the expanding Alkaline88® portfolio of products



Alkaline88 Flavor Infused Waters





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV: WTER), a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88,® today announced its recently launched flavor infused product line has expanded national distribution with the addition of leading natural food distributors KeHE and UNFI. The Company continues to aggressively expand its product portfolio and as a result of the extremely successful regional launches, has decided to distribute the flavor infused products nationally.

"We are thrilled with the rapid success of our regionally launched flavor infused waters. In addition to our recently announced convenience store strategy, we are gaining national traction in the natural food market with orders received from leading natural food distributors KeHE and UNFI which service over 70,000 stores across the country," stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. "In addition to UNFI and KeHE, our flavor infused water is now available through individual retailers, including Vitamin Plus and Northgate Gonzales. We expect to see demand for the flavor infused waters continue to grow as we expand the product line into additional classes of trade including convenience, drug, big-box, and club stores," concluded Mr. Wright.

Following a rigorous testing process to formulate an exceptional tasting product, the Company launched Alkaline88® flavor infused water in watermelon, lemon, raspberry, and blood orange. All flavors are refreshing, with the taste profile of real fruit infused water. Management expects to release additional flavored waters including peach-mango and lemon-lime in the near future.

Photos of the flavor infused waters can be viewed here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/938cbb10-f427-4dae-b93f-a898080f9afa

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV:WTER) is a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, the Company produces healthy, all-natural and great-tasting alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and focuses on national distribution and marketing for retail sale of Alkaline88®, one of the fastest-growing premium bottled water brands on the market. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88®is a premier 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500-milliliter, 700-milliliter, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that KeHE and UNFI will be direct access for thousands of stores for the expanding Alkaline88® portfolio of products; that the Company will distribute its flavor infused products nationally; that the Company expects to see demand for the flavor infused waters continue to grow as it expands the product line into additional classes of trade including convenience, drug, big-box, and club stores; and that management expects to release additional flavored waters including peach-mango and lemon-lime in the near future.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company's products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company's co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company's products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company's products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company's products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company's growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company's infused water products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company's sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company's control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company's ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

