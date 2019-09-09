The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss AQUAhydrate Acquisition





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV:WTER) (the "Company"), a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®, today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 8:30am (ET) to discuss the Company's recently announced proposed merger with AQUAhydrate, Inc. ("AQUAhydrate").



Date:Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Time:8:30 AM Eastern Time

Dial-in Number for U.S. and Canadian Callers: 877-407-8293

Dial-in Number for International Callers (Outside of the U.S. and Canada): 201-689-8349

Participating on the call will be the Company's Chairman of the Board Aaron Keay, President and CEO Richard A. Wright and Executive Vice President of Finance Ronald DaVella, who will discuss the merger with AQUAhydrate and the impact the transaction will have on the combined company.

Important Information For Investors And Stockholders

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. It does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus equivalent document. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

In connection with the proposed transaction between The Alkaline Water Company Inc. ("Alkaline") and AQUAhydrate, Inc. ("AQUAhydrate"), Alkaline will file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including a registration statement on Form S-4 of Alkaline that will include a joint proxy statement of Alkaline and AQUAhydrate that also constitutes a prospectus of Alkaline, and a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to stockholders of Alkaline and AQUAhydrate. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF ALKALINE AND AQUAHYDRATE ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement and the joint proxy statement/prospectus (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by Alkaline through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Certain Information Regarding Participants

Alkaline, AQUAhydrate, and their respective directors and executive officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Alkaline is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on July 1, 2019. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction when they become available. You may obtain these documents (when they become available) free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

