The Alkaline Water Company Expands Portfolio with the Launch of the Company's First Canned Product Lines



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV:WTER) (the "Company"), a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®, today announced the launch of its new canned product line, featuring Alkaline88® in 16oz aluminum cans, available in Alkaline88® water, four all-natural flavored waters, and three all-natural flavored Cannabidiol ("CBD") infused waters.



As demand for canned products is steadily increasing, the Company continues to innovate and add to its unparalleled product suite to provide consumers with a variety of products. Consumers will be able to purchase Alkaline88® water in a convenient canned format, along with the Company's flavor infused waters and flavored CBD infused waters. The Company expects to bring its new product line to market by Q1 of calendar year 2020.

New Canned Products Will Include:

CBD infused flavored waters available in three all-natural flavors - Peach Mango, Grapefruit, and Lemon Lime.

Flavor infused Alkaline88 ® water available in four all-natural flavors - Watermelon, Raspberry, Lemon, and Blood Orange.

water available in four all-natural flavors - Watermelon, Raspberry, Lemon, and Blood Orange. Alkaline88® water, the Company's premier 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes

Photos of the new product can be viewed here:

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our highly anticipated canned product line. Based on the national success of Alkaline88® and our recent debut of our bottled flavor infused Alkaline88, expanding into the canned market is a logical next step to continue to expand our growing brand portfolio," stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. "Consumer demand for canned beverages continues to grow, with the global beverage can market estimated to reach USD $60.92 billion by 2024 according to Grand View Research. We expect to capitalize on this growth through our new canned product offerings and use them as an additional in-road into the convenience store market which has a large emphasis on canned products," concluded Wright.

The Company intends to comply in full with all federal, state, and local laws, rules and regulations as the Company develops its CBD-infused products. The Company will not pursue the commercial production or sale of CBD-infused products until legally permitted. The Company is closely watching and responding to all regulatory developments within the FDA and in each individual U.S. state, and plans to launch its CBD infused products accordingly.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and TSXV:WTER) is a leading producer of premium bottled alkaline drinking water sold under the brand name Alkaline88®. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, the Company produces healthy, all-natural and great-tasting alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and focuses on national distribution and marketing for retail sale of Alkaline88®, one of the fastest-growing premium bottled water brands on the market. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88®is a premier 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500-milliliter, 700-milliliter, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that consumers will be able to purchase Alkaline88® water in a convenient canned format, along with the Company's flavor infused waters and flavored CBD infused waters; the statements regarding the new canned products; that the Company expects to bring its new product line to market by Q1 of calendar year 2020; and that the Company expects to capitalize on the growth of canned beverages through its new canned product offering and use them as an additional in-road into the convenience store market.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company's products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company's co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory approvals for the production and sale of hemp-derived CBD infused water; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company's products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company's products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company's products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company's growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp/CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company's infused water products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its hemp-derived CBD infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company's sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company's control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company's ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

James Gilmore

Investor Relations

480-656-2423

james@alkaline88.com

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO

480-656-2423

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

Media

Jessica Starman

888-461-2233

jessica@elev8newmedia.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: The Alkaline Water Company Inc.