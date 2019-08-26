Quantcast

TG Therapeutics Mourns the Loss of Board Member, Mark Schoenebaum, MD

By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 12:00:00 PM EDT


NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) announced with great sadness the passing of longtime Board Member, Mark Schoenebaum, MD.

"Everyone at TG is incredibly saddened by the loss of Mark Schoenebaum. He was one of our first Directors, joining us in 2012, the year we founded the Company. Mark has been a key member of our team who always provided incredible insight and guidance. His presence will be sorely missed as a great person, a talented board member and a dear friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family in this difficult time," stated Michael S. Weiss, the Company's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing multiple therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an oral, once-daily inhibitor of PI3K-delta. Umbralisib uniquely inhibits CK1-epsilon, which may allow it to overcome certain tolerability issues associated with first generation PI3K-delta inhibitors. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, or the combination of which is referred to as "U2", are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, the Company has recently brought into Phase 1 clinical development, TG-1501, its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, TG-1701, its covalently-bound Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor and TG-1801, its anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.

CONTACT:

Jenna Bosco

Senior Vice President,

Corporate Communications

TG Therapeutics, Inc.

Telephone: 212.554.4351

Email: ir@tgtxinc.com

