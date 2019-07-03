TFI International to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Results

Quantcast

    MONTREAL, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (TSX: TFII, OTCQX:TFIFF), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 via news release on Thursday, July 25, 2019 after market close.

    The Company will host a conference call for the investment community with Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

    Details of conference call:

    • Date: Friday, July 26, 2019
    • Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
    • Call-in number: 1-877-223-4471

    A recording of the call will be available until midnight, August 9, 2019, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 5393856.

    ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

    TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

    • Package and Courier;
    • Less-Than-Truckload;
    • Truckload;
    • Logistics and Last Mile.

    TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: TFII) and the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. (OTCQX:TFIFF). For more information, visit http://www.tfiintl.com.

    For further information:

    Alain Bédard

    Chairman, President and CEO

    TFI International Inc.

    (647) 729-4079

    abedard@tfiintl.com

    Source: TFI International Inc.

