TFI International Announces Promotion of Kal Atwal to EVP Responsible for Final Mile in the United States and Canada





MONTREAL, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (TSX: TFII, OTCQX:TFIFF), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that effective immediately, Kal Atwal will become Executive Vice-President, taking responsibility for TFI's U.S. final mile divisions, in addition to maintaining his current responsibilities as President, TForce Final Mile Canada.



Mr. Atwal joined TFI International in 2016 as Vice-President of Finance for Final Mile Canada, and was named Vice-President and General Manager of TForce Final Mile Canada in 2017. He became President of TForce Final Mile Canada in 2018, overseeing all aspects of the division's Canadian same-day operations. Prior to joining TFI International, in addition to holding leadership roles at Progressive Waste Solutions and Day & Ross Transportation, a division of McCain Foods, he spent more than a decade at GE Capital. Mr. Atwal is a CPA and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Finance from the University of Greenwich in London, England.

"Kal has been an integral part of the ongoing TForce Final Mile Canada success story, and his promotion to EVP underscores our appreciation for all that he has accomplished since joining TFI just three years ago," stated Alain Bedard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI. "I am excited at the prospect of Kal bringing to our U.S. operations his extensive industry experience, and confident his expertise will continue to serve as a significant asset to our rapidly growing company."

