Quantcast

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on July 29, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 08, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TXRH) announced today that it will release second quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, July 29, 2019 after the market close. A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com

Listeners may also access the call by dialing (877) 699-0953 or (647) 689-5456 for international calls. A replay of the call will be available until August 5, 2019 by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls. The passcode is 5154796.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 590 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company's Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations                                                                                          

Tonya Robinson

502-515-7269

Media

Travis Doster

502-638-5457

Source: Texas Roadhouse, Inc

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: TXRH




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8085.31
-76.48  ▼  0.94%
DJIA 26771.67
-150.45  ▼  0.56%
S&P 500 2974.00
-16.41  ▼  0.55%
Data as of Jul 8, 2019 | 09:55AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar