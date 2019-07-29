Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results





LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS:TXRH), today announced financial results for the 13 and 26 week periods ended June 25, 2019.



Second Quarter Year to Date ($000's) 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Total revenue $ 689,828 $ 629,237 9.6 % $ 1,380,436 $ 1,256,942 9.8 % Income from operations 53,283 54,267 (1.8 %) 113,728 119,138 (4.5 %) Net income 44,845 44,227 1.4 % 95,235 98,768 (3.6 %) Diluted EPS $ 0.63 $ 0.62 1.6 % $ 1.32 $ 1.37 (3.7 %)





Results for the second quarter included the following highlights:



Comparable restaurant sales increased 4.7% at company restaurants and 4.3% at domestic franchise restaurants;

Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 53 basis points to 17.6%, primarily due to higher labor costs driven by wage rate and other inflation, partially offset by lower cost of sales as the benefit of a higher average check more than offset inflation. Restaurant margin dollars increased 6.5% to $120.8 million from $113.4 million in the prior year;

Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.63 from $0.62 in the prior year primarily due to higher restaurant margin dollars along with lower income taxes partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses and higher depreciation and amortization expense;

Three Texas Roadhouse company restaurants were opened and two franchise restaurants were opened; and

The Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program which authorized the repurchase of up to $250 million of common stock. The Company repurchased 2,096,677 shares of common stock for $112.1 million.

Results for the year-to-date period included the following highlights:

Comparable restaurant sales increased 5.0% at company restaurants and 4.3% at domestic franchise restaurants;

Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 90 basis points to 17.8% primarily due to higher labor costs driven by wage rate and other inflation. Restaurant margin dollars increased 4.6% to $243.4 million from $232.8 million in the prior year;

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.32 from $1.37 primarily due to higher general and administrative expenses and higher depreciation and amortization expense, partially offset by higher restaurant margin dollars; and

Seven Texas Roadhouse company restaurants were opened and four franchise restaurants were opened.

Kent Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc., commented, "We are pleased with our continued top-line momentum highlighted by positive comparable restaurant sales of 4.7%. While restaurant margins continue to be pressured by higher labor costs driven by increasing wage rates and other inflation, the additional pricing we put in place at the beginning of the quarter provided a significant benefit."

Taylor continued, "On the development front, we have opened 10 company restaurants so far this year. We have experienced some construction delays that we expect will push some sites into early next year but remain focused on opening approximately 15 additional locations in 2019. Finally, our healthy cash flows enabled us to repurchase over 2 million shares of our common stock this quarter. We believe these share buy backs and our dividend program reflect our commitment to further driving shareholder value."

2019 Outlook

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first four weeks of our third quarter of fiscal 2019 increased approximately 4.3% compared to the prior year period.

Management updated the following expectations for 2019:

Approximately 25 company restaurant openings, including as many as four Bubba's 33 restaurants;

An income tax rate of 14.0% to 15.0%; and

Total capital expenditures of approximately $210 million.

Management reiterated the following expectations for 2019:

Positive comparable restaurant sales growth;

Commodity cost inflation of approximately 1.0% to 2.0%; and

Approximately 7.0% to 8.0% growth in total labor dollars per store week.

Non-GAAP Measures



We prepare our consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Within our press release, we make reference to restaurant margin (in dollars and as a percentage of sales). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including cost of sales, labor, rent and other operating costs. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance. In calculating restaurant margin, we exclude certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, including pre-opening and general and administrative expenses, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance. We also exclude depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which relates to restaurant-level assets, as it represents a non-cash charge for the investment in our restaurants. We also exclude impairment and closure expense as we believe this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Conference Call

Texas Roadhouse is hosting a conference call today, July 29, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The dial-in number is (877) 699-0953 or (647) 689-5456 for international calls. A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call. To access the replay, please dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls, and use 5154796 as the pass code. There will be a simultaneous Web cast conducted at www.texasroadhouse.com.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 590 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company's Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.



Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this release that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, those relating to our anticipated financial performance, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Texas Roadhouse. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward-looking statements based on a number of factors including, without limitation, the actual number of restaurants opening; the sales at these and our other company and franchise restaurants; changes in restaurant development or operating costs, such as food and labor; our ability to acquire franchise restaurants; our ability to integrate the franchise restaurants we acquire or other concepts we develop; our ability to continue to generate the necessary cash flows to fund our new restaurant growth, continue our share repurchase program and pay a quarterly cash dividend; strength of consumer spending; pending or future legal claims; breaches of security; conditions beyond our control such as weather, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics impacting our customers or food supplies; food safety and food-borne illness concerns; acts of war or terrorism and other factors disclosed from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Tonya Robinson

(502) 515-7269

Media

Travis Doster

(502) 638-5457





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended June 25, 2019 June 26, 2018 June 25, 2019 June 26, 2018 Revenue: Restaurant and other sales $ 684,373 $ 624,073 $ 1,369,490 $ 1,246,475 Franchise royalties and fees 5,455 5,164 10,946 10,467 Total revenue 689,828 629,237 1,380,436 1,256,942 Costs and expenses: Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Cost of sales 221,266 204,048 444,978 406,834 Labor 225,490 199,647 449,370 395,677 Rent 13,051 12,119 26,179 23,970 Other operating 103,811 94,858 205,613 187,236 Pre-opening 4,197 4,107 8,065 9,151 Depreciation and amortization 28,454 25,165 56,227 49,649 Impairment and closure 316 22 333 108 General and administrative 39,960 35,004 75,943 65,179 Total costs and expenses 636,545 574,970 1,266,708 1,137,804 Income from operations 53,283 54,267 113,728 119,138 Interest income (expense), net 691 (283 ) 1,445 (642 ) Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 141 445 254 769 Income before taxes 54,115 54,429 115,427 119,265 Provision for income taxes 7,427 8,466 16,546 16,923 Net income including noncontrolling interests 46,688 45,963 98,881 102,342 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,843 1,736 3,646 3,574 Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries $ 44,845 $ 44,227 $ 95,235 $ 98,768 Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries: Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.62 $ 1.33 $ 1.38 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.62 $ 1.32 $ 1.37 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 71,362 71,445 71,558 71,389 Diluted 71,733 71,897 71,961 71,853 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 0.60 $ 0.50





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 25, 2019 December 25, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,839 $ 210,125 Other current assets, net 72,589 134,894 Property and equipment, net 991,339 956,676 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 485,818 - Goodwill 123,220 123,220 Intangible assets, net 1,513 1,959 Other assets 49,533 42,402 Total assets $ 1,868,851 $ 1,469,276 Other current liabilities 359,065 385,142 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 521,820 - Other liabilities, net 82,348 123,426 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders' equity 890,852 945,569 Noncontrolling interests 14,766 15,139 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,868,851 $ 1,469,276 Note: Beginning in 2019, we adopted Accounting Standards Codification 842, Leases, which requires the recognition of an operating lease right-of-use asset and operating lease liability for virtually all leases.







Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) 26 Weeks Ended June 25, 2019 June 26, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 98,881 $ 102,342 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 56,227 49,649 Share-based compensation expense 16,873 15,856 Other noncash adjustments, net (27 ) 7,076 Change in working capital 15,062 (9,816 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 187,016 165,107 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures - property and equipment (87,782 ) (66,718 ) Net cash used in investing activities (87,782 ) (66,718 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt and capital lease obligation - (50,004 ) Repurchase shares of common stock (112,050 ) - Dividends paid (39,452 ) (32,798 ) Other financing activities, net (13,018 ) (12,152 ) Net cash used in financing activities (164,520 ) (94,954 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (65,286 ) 3,435 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 210,125 150,918 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 144,839 $ 154,353





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin (in thousands) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended June 25, 2019 June 26, 2018 June 25, 2019 June 26, 2018 Income from operations $ 53,283 $ 54,267 $ 113,728 $ 119,138 Less: Franchise royalties and fees 5,455 5,164 10,946 10,467 Add: Pre-opening 4,197 4,107 8,065 9,151 Depreciation and amortization 28,454 25,165 56,227 49,649 Impairment and closure 316 22 333 108 General and administrative 39,960 35,004 75,943 65,179 Restaurant margin $ 120,755 $ 113,401 $ 243,350 $ 232,758 Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales) 17.6 % 18.2 % 17.8 % 18.7 %





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial and Operating Information ($ amounts in thousands, except weekly sales by group) (unaudited) Second Quarter Change Year to Date Change 2019 2018 vs LY 2019 2018 vs LY Restaurant openings Company - Texas Roadhouse 3 4 (1 ) 7 10 (3 ) Company - Bubba's 33 0 3 (3 ) 0 4 (4 ) Company - Other 0 0 0 0 0 0 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S. 1 0 1 1 0 1 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International 1 1 0 3 3 0 Total 5 8 (3 ) 11 17 (6 ) Restaurant closures Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International (2 ) 0 (2 ) (2 ) 0 (2 ) Total (2 ) 0 (2 ) (2 ) 0 (2 ) Restaurants open at the end of the quarter Company - Texas Roadhouse 471 450 21 Company - Bubba's 33 25 24 1 Company - Other 2 2 0 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S. 70 70 0 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International 23 20 3 Total 591 566 25 Company restaurants Restaurant and other sales $ 684,373 $ 624,073 9.7 % $ 1,369,490 $ 1,246,475 9.9 % Store weeks 6,460 6,142 5.2 % 12,846 12,190 5.4 % Comparable restaurant sales growth (1) 4.7 % 5.7 % 5.0 % 5.3 % Texas Roadhouse restaurants only: Comparable restaurant sales growth (1) 4.6 % 5.6 % 4.9 % 5.2 % Average unit volume (2) $ 1,393 $ 1,337 4.2 % $ 2,812 $ 2,695 4.4 % Weekly sales by group: Comparable restaurants (434 units) $ 107,590 Average unit volume restaurants (20 units) (3) $ 98,426 Restaurants less than 6 months old (17 units) $ 115,233 Restaurant operating costs (as a % of restaurant and other sales) Cost of sales 32.3 % 32.7 % (37 ) bps 32.5 % 32.6 % (15 ) bps Labor 32.9 % 32.0 % 96 bps 32.8 % 31.7 % 107 bps Rent 1.9 % 1.9 % (4 ) bps 1.9 % 1.9 % (1 ) bps Other operating 15.2 % 15.2 % (3 ) bps 15.0 % 15.0 % (1 ) bps Total 82.4 % 81.8 % 53 bps 82.2 % 81.3 % 90 bps Restaurant margin 17.6 % 18.2 % (53 ) bps 17.8 % 18.7 % (90 ) bps Restaurant margin ($ in thousands) $ 120,755 $ 113,401 6.5 % $ 243,350 $ 232,758 4.6 % Restaurant margin $/Store week $ 18,692 $ 18,463 1.2 % $ 18,943 $ 19,094 (0.8 )% Franchise restaurants Franchise royalties and fees $ 5,455 $ 5,164 5.6 % $ 10,946 $ 10,467 4.6 % Store weeks 1,208 1,164 3.8 % 2,403 2,303 4.3 % Comparable restaurant sales growth (1) 3.7 % 1.9 % 3.3 % 1.9 % U.S. franchise restaurants only: Comparable restaurant sales growth (1) 4.3 % 3.9 % 4.3 % 4.0 % Average unit volume (2) $ 1,436 $ 1,376 4.3 % $ 2,897 $ 2,777 4.3 % Pre-opening expense $ 4,197 $ 4,107 2.2 % $ 8,065 $ 9,151 (11.9 )% Depreciation and amortization $ 28,454 $ 25,165 13.1 % $ 56,227 $ 49,649 13.2 % As a % of revenue 4.1 % 4.0 % 13 bps 4.1 % 3.9 % 12 bps General and administrative expenses $ 39,960 $ 35,004 14.2 % $ 75,943 $ 65,179 16.5 % As a % of revenue 5.8 % 5.6 % 23 bps 5.5 % 5.2 % 32 bps (1) Comparable restaurant sales growth reflects the change in year-over-year sales for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period measured, excluding sales from restaurants closed during the period. (2) Average unit volume includes sales from Texas Roadhouse restaurants open for a full six months before the beginning of the period measured, excluding any sales at restaurants closed during the period. (3) Average unit volume restaurants include restaurants open a full six and up to 18 months before the beginning of the period measured. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.



Source: Texas Roadhouse, Inc