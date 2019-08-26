Texas Freight Selects ORBCOMM's In-Cab Solution for Fleet-Wide Management and Compliance

Provides real-time monitoring and control with detailed analytics for truck assets on an intelligent, connected and future-proofed platform

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq:ORBC), a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Texas Freight Services (Texas Freight), a dry van truckload carrier based in Houston, TX, to provide its in-cab solution across their entire fleet of trucks. ORBCOMM's advanced solution provides wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and integrated Cloud-based analytics platform and information management engine for optimal fleet management.



Texas Freight is using ORBCOMM's in-cab solution to gain complete visibility, monitoring and management of their drivers and trucks. ORBCOMM's in-cab solution delivers GPS fleet tracking and connects to the truck's CANbus to seamlessly collect important data from the engine, brake systems, fuel tanks and more, providing access to deep analytics and reporting via FleetManager, ORBCOMM's newest web platform. By automating hours of service calculations, ORBCOMM enables Texas Freight to comply with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and FMCSA Hours of Service (HOS). ORBCOMM's solution also helps Texas Freight improve driver safety by providing live, on-board driver performance scoring and correcting unsafe driving behaviors that lead to accidents, fines and higher insurance. By leveraging ORBCOMM's platform, Texas Freight can decrease operating and maintenance costs and improve productivity through real-time asset management, reduced risk of fuel loss and preventive maintenance.

In addition, Texas Freight is using an integration that links ORBCOMM's FleetManager data from its truck assets to the McLeod Software transportation management system and workflow application, enhancing productivity, communications and customer service. Texas Freight is also incorporating ORBCOMM's new scanning application into their operations, which allows their drivers to electronically submit proof of delivery paperwork, speeding up the billing process and improving cash flow.

"We're pleased to add a logistics leader like Texas Freight to our customer portfolio and enable them to gain further visibility into their operations, ensure ELD compliance and improve the overall driver experience with our best-in-class fleet management solution," said Marc Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of ORBCOMM Inc. "ORBCOMM's platform not only offers Texas Freight a flexible and reliable platform for the long-term, but also delivers the immediate ROI they were looking for with a fleet-wide deployment."

"ORBCOMM's in-cab solution stood out among other products on the market for its future-proofed architecture, easy installation, user-friendly driver training and support, as well as the unique features in development," said Doug Fry, Director of Safety and Compliance, for Texas Freight Services. "Since we deployed the solution, we've already benefited from significant savings in manpower and gained efficiencies from the automated end-to-end workflow, which provides a comprehensive view of our performance and productivity. With ORBCOMM's platform, we're just two clicks away from accessing whatever data we need."

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq:ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

