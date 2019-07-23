Quantcast

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend for Preferred Stock

By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 01:00:00 PM EDT


DALLAS, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, and their board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.40625 per share of the non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, which is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol "TCBIP". The Series A Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), a member of the Russell 1000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Heather Worley, 214.932.6646

heather.worley@texascapitalbank.com

Source: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

