Texada Software Launches Texada Pay





SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texada Software, a wholly owned subsidiary of Noble Iron Inc. (TSX Venture:NIR), announced the launch of Texada Pay, a payment processing platform. Texada Pay provides Texada's rental and asset management software customers the ability to process credit cards and ACH payments directly within their applications and Texada's e-commerce store and Customer Portal solution, called Gateway. Texada Pay also offers the ability to properly store credit card and ACH information, so that customers can easily collect payments for cycle-billed rental transactions.

This is the logo for Texada Pay.





"Our customers work hard to service and invoice their customers; Texada Pay works hard to make it easy to get paid." said Adam Kropf, Texada's Head of Product & Development. "Storing customers' payment information can be a difficult and risky task, but with Texada Pay it is just as simple as if the customer was right there with you."

Texada Pay supports chip and pin (EMV) card processing, direct bank withdrawals, and operates within a PCI compliant environment. Currently available in the United States and Canada, with Australia and New Zealand support coming by the end of 2019.

Texada Pay features include Decline Minimizer to maintain current payment information, EdgeShield Security to tokenize and encrypt payment details, and Virtual Terminal which allows for recurring payments through a variety of different payment methods.

About Noble Iron Inc.



Noble Iron is a technology company that offers software applications and services to construction, industrial and other equipment rental companies, owners, and users to manage their business and assets' life cycle.



Texada Software, a wholly owned subsidiary of Noble Iron, offers cloud or client-based software applications for equipment rental companies, equipment dealerships, construction companies, general contractors, and equipment operators, including mechanics, logistics and service technicians. Texada's products manage the entire asset lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory location, utilization, maintenance and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis. Texada is the provider of industry-leading technology FleetLogic, a mobile field service and logistics management platform; SRM (Systematic Rental Management), a complete management software for scaling rental businesses; and GateWay, an online store and mobile e-commerce app for customers and sales teams. For more information, visit www.texadasoftware.com or call (800) 361-1233.



Noble Iron can be reached at (866) 762-9475, or at www.nobleiron.com.



Corporate communications contacts:



Mariam Chaudhry

Chief Financial Officer

t: (226) 962-2718

e: mariam.chaudhry@nobleiron.com



Nabil Kassam

Founder, Chairman & CEO

t: (650) 766-9177

e: nabil@nobleiron.com



This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified using words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including the difficulty in predicting acceptance of and demands for new products, the impact of the products and pricing strategies of competitors, delays in developing and launching new products, fluctuations in operating results and other risks, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many risks are inherent in the industries in which the Company participates; others are more specific to the Company. The Company's ongoing quarterly filings should be consulted for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Management assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise, other than as required by law.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Noble Iron Inc.