    Tetra Bio-Pharma Comments on Recent Trading Activity at the Request of IIROC

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 05, 2019, 05:42:00 PM EDT


    ORLEANS, Ontario, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Corporation") a bio-pharmaceutical multifaceted corporation with its primary focus in cannabinoid‑based drug discovery and development (TSX-V:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF), wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity. 

    About Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

    Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX-V:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical multifaceted corporation with its primary focus in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a clinical trial program aimed at bringing novel drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Tetra Bio-Pharma's subsidiary, Tetra Natural Health, also focuses on the development and commercialization of natural health and self-care products as well as the sale of its hemp energy drinks.

    For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com and www.tetranaturalhealth.com

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Forward-looking statements

    Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research and development strategies, including the products mentioned in this release, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process including the applications for Orphan Drug Designation, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. While no definitive documentation has yet been signed by the parties and there is no certainty that such documentation will be signed. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

    For further information, please contact Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

    Robert (Bob) Bechard                                     

    Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Licensing

    514-817-2514

    Investors@tetrabiopharma.com       

    Media Contact 

    energi PR

    Carol Levine

    Carol.Levine@energipr.com 

    514-288-8500 ext. 226    		   Stephanie Engel

      stephanie.engel@energipr.com 

      416-425-9143 ext. 209

    Source: Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: TBP, TBPMF




