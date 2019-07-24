Quantcast

Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 04:48:00 PM EDT


PALO ALTO, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 by posting the current Update Letter on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the letter.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What:  Tesla Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Time:  3:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Shareholder Letter: http://ir.tesla.com
Webcast:  http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

Press Contact:
press@tesla.com

Source: Tesla, Inc.

