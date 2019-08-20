Terrata Homes Unveils New Luxury Floor Plan at Potranco Ranch in San Antonio





SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrata Homes has debuted a new floor plan at Potranco Ranch in San Antonio, Texas.



This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan is available on expansive, half-acre homesites near San Antonio, Texas.





The Garza is a 2,600 sq. ft. home with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. Starting from the $440s, this single-story plan features tremendous curb appeal with a brick and stone façade and lush front yard landscaping. Showcasing a state-of-the-art kitchen with an oversized granite island and a covered outdoor kitchen, the Garza is the perfect home for entertaining year-round. Located off the kitchen is the family room which boasts soaring ceilings, elegant interior finishes and a stately fireplace. Additional highlights of this gorgeous home include a spacious master retreat with a split vanity, large secondary bedrooms, a formal dining room and courtyard. This breathtaking floor plan is under construction on numerous lots throughout the community and is available for immediate move-in on a select few.

Every Terrata home at Potranco Ranch includes elegantly designed interior features. Sprawling granite countertops, 42" upper cabinets with crown molding, wood flooring, stainless-steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances and a gas range complete each chef-ready kitchen. In addition to quality-crafted homes, Potranco Ranch offers the space and security homebuyers are looking for. With highly coveted hill country views, a gated entrance and half-acre minimum lots, Potranco Ranch is the ideal community for any family.

Terrata Homes welcomes prospective San Antonio homebuyers to view the Garza floor plan and experience the atmosphere of this gated, scenic community. To schedule an appointment at Potranco Ranch, please call (830) 538-9500 ext. 1402.

About Terrata Homes

Built on a foundation of homebuilding excellence, Terrata Homes is a member of the LGI Homes family of brands, an award-winning company recognized as one of the fastest growing homebuilders in the nation. At Terrata Homes, you will find innovative designs, luxury features, meticulous attention-to-detail, excellent customer service, quality craftsmanship and an unparalleled homebuying experience.

Visit Terrata Homes and discover a variety of floor plan options highlighting timeless designs and unmatched value, all ready for immediate move-in. For more information about Terrata Homes please visit www.TerrataHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20e01711-55ce-4a74-85b1-565aa9ddedb3

Source: LGI Homes, Inc.