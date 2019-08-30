Terrata Homes is Now Building a New Luxury Floor Plan in Two Houston Area Communities





HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrata Homes has released its newest floor plan, the Bradley, at Magnolia Reserve and Sterling Lakes in Houston, Texas.



This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan is available on oversized lots at Magnolia Reserve and Sterling Lakes.





The Bradley, a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home boasting over 2,900 square feet, is a single-story dream home featuring enviable curb appeal with a brick and stone exterior, an attached three-car garage and lush front yard landscaping. The state-of-the-art kitchen flaunts an immaculate granite island and provides access to the covered outdoor kitchen with a stainless-steel grill. Located off the kitchen is a family room with soaring ceilings, elegant interior finishes and a stately tile fireplace. Additional highlights of this gorgeous home include a private master retreat with a split vanity and a sprawling walk-in closet, spacious secondary bedrooms, a formal dining room, a media room and a computer niche. This breathtaking floor plan is under construction on numerous lots throughout both communities in Houston.

At Magnolia Reserve, the Bradley is currently available from the $390s. In addition to quality-crafted homes, Magnolia Reserve, located north of The Woodlands, offers the space and amenities homeowners dream of. With highly coveted wooded views, half-acre lots, a rustic children's playground, a dog park and no MUD taxes, Magnolia Reserve is the ideal community for families of all types to call home.

Sterling Lakes, a master-planned community, is ideally positioned off SH-288 near Pearland. Inside the community, residents have access to a plethora of resort-style amenities including two community pools, a fitness center, multiple community lakes, a children's playground, a splash pad and sports courts. The oversized lots provide space for your family to play, and the gated entrance provides security for your peace of mind. The Bradley is now available at Sterling Lakes from the $370s.

In each and every Terrata home, you will be delighted to find elegantly designed interior features. Sprawling granite countertops, stainless-steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, spacious master retreats, soaring ceilings, arched openings, expansive covered outdoor living areas and oversized homesites are features that will be loved for years to come.

Terrata Homes welcomes prospective Houston area homebuyers to view the Bradley floor plan and experience the atmosphere of these incredible communities. To schedule an appointment at Magnolia Reserve or Sterling Lakes, please call (713) 364-0675 ext 1426.

About Terrata Homes

Built on a foundation of homebuilding excellence, Terrata Homes is a member of the LGI Homes family of brands, an award-winning company recognized as one of the fastest growing homebuilders in the nation. At Terrata Homes, you will find innovative designs, luxury features, meticulous attention-to-detail, excellent customer service, quality craftsmanship and an unparalleled homebuying experience.

Visit Terrata Homes and discover a variety of floor plan options highlighting timeless designs and unmatched value, all ready for immediate move-in. For more information about Terrata Homes, please visit www.TerrataHomes.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03c564a7-daa9-41c5-9fb8-23be09200bef

Source: LGI Homes, Inc.