Terranueva completes first harvest





L'ASSOMPTION, Quebec, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporation Terranueva (CSE:TEQ) ("Terranueva" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its first harvest in its certification, research and development unit ("CRDU").



"We are very pleased with the first results, the yield is higher than we expected, which allows us to confirm that our growing methodology is in line with the needs of the plant," said Pierre Ayotte, President and Chief Executive Officer of Terranueva.

"The quality of this first crop is the culmination of a lot of effort and attention and suggests that our strategy is the right one," added Chief Producer Manuel Moffatt.

This first crop will be tested in the laboratory in the coming days to validate its quality and confirm we are moving in the right direction. "On a qualitative basis, the product appears to us to be that of a high standard. The learning curve has not been easy, but everything suggests that we are on the right path," says Rafael Percopo, the company's Quality Director.

The second crop is progressing on schedule and should be harvested in early August.

About Terranueva:

Terranueva relies on research and development and operational efficiency to become a key player in the emerging cannabis industry. It aims to provide the Canadian and international markets with first-rate medicinal and recreational cannabis.

Terranueva Pharma Corporation, its wholly owned subsidiary, holds the necessary licenses from Health Canada to meet its mission. Operating in L'Assomption (Quebec), its mission is to produce cannabis with the highest standards in terms of efficiency, quality and stability. To achieve its goal, Terranueva Pharma is implementing a modular production approach, integrating the latest advances and innovations in process automation.

Learn more about Terranueva at www.terranueva.ca

