Quantcast

TerraForm Power 2019 Second Quarter Results Webcast and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


Date: Friday, August 9, 2019 

 Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power's (Nasdaq:TERP) 2019 Second Quarter Results Webcast and Conference Call on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

These results will be available on our website at www.terraformpower.com under "Events and Presentations" in advance of the call.

The conference call will be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b43qfhs4. A replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to attend the live webcast. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-464-3938 toll-free at approximately 8:50 a.m. (Eastern Time).  If calling from outside Canada or the U.S., dial 1-765-507-2638.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power owns and operates a best-in-class renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in North America and Western Europe, totaling more than 3,700 MW of installed capacity underpinned by long-term contracts. TerraForm Power is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange (Nasdaq:TERP). It is sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with more than $365 billion of assets under management.

For more information about TerraForm Power, please visit: www.terraformpower.com.

Contact for Investors / Media:

Chad Reed

TerraForm Power

investors@terraform.com

Source: TerraForm Power, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: TERP




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7833.27
107.23  ▲  1.39%
DJIA 26029.52
311.78  ▲  1.21%
S&P 500 2881.77
37.03  ▲  1.30%
Data as of Aug 6, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar