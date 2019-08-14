Terra Nova Enters Into Agreement in Cooper-Eromanga Basin





TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Nova Resources Inc. ("TNR" or "the Company") (CSE:TENO) is pleased to announce that the Company, Perseville Investing Inc. and Oilex Ltd. ("Oilex") have entered into an agreement whereby Oilex will acquire up to a 51.4997% interest in the PEL 112 and 444 licenses (the "Licenses") in the Cooper-Eromanga Basins in South Australia.



Pursuant to the agreement, Oilex will acquire up to a 30.833% in the Licenses for consideration of 9,166,333 ordinary shares in Oilex at a deemed price of 0.3 cents and A$65,000, of which A$18,750 was paid on signing and $46,250 on or before September 30, 2019.

In addition, the Company has granted an option to Oilex for up to 15 months to acquire a further 20.6667% participating interest in the Licenses (the "Option"). The Option can be exercised for consideration of 20,666,700 Oilex ordinary shares to be issued to the Company at a deemed price of 0.3 cents for a total consideration of A$62,000.

About Terra Nova Resources Inc.

Terra Nova Resources Inc. is an oil and gas company that has a 51.49% working interest in two onshore petroleum exploration licenses ("PELs"), being PEL 112 and PEL 444, including a 1.47% gross overriding royalty interest on the PELs, located on the western flank of the Cooper Eromanga Basin in the State of South Australia, Australia.

For more information please contact:

Mark Lawson

CEO & Director

Terra Nova Resources Inc.

T: +1 647 302 0393

Email: mark@clermontcap.ca

