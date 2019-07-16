Quantcast

    Teranga Gold Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for August 1st, 2019

    July 16, 2019


    TORONTO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ; OTCQX:TGCDF) will release its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET. A conference call and webcast hosted by management will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the Company's results and discuss the quarter's highlights.

    Those wishing to listen can access the conference call and webcast as follows:

    Date & Time:   Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET
         
    Telephone:   Toll-free +1-877-291-4570
        Local or International +1-647-788-4919
         
        Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.
         
    Webcast:    Available on Teranga's website at www.terangagold.com/Q22019.
         
    Replay:    The conference call replay will be accessible for two weeks after the call by dialling

    +1-416-621-4642 or toll-free at +1-800-585-8367 and entering the conference ID 1472756.
         
    Note:    The slide presentation will be available for download at www.terangagold.com for

    simultaneous viewing during the call.

    About Teranga

    Teranga is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production and development as well as the exploration of approximately 6,400 km2 of land located on prospective gold belts.  Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has produced more than 1.7 million ounces of gold at its Sabodala operation in Senegal. Focused on diversification and growth, the Company is preparing for the first gold pour at its second gold mine, Wahgnion, which is located in Burkina Faso, as well as carrying out exploration programs in three West African countries:  Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal.  The Company had more than 4.0 million ounces of gold reserves as of June 30, 2018.  Teranga applies a rigorous capital allocation framework for its investment decisions and is focused on funding future organic growth plans responsibly. 

    Steadfast in its commitment to set the benchmark for responsible mining, Teranga operates in accordance with the highest international standards and aims to act as a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental, and community development as it strives to create value for all of its stakeholders.  Teranga is a member of the United Nations Global Compact and a leading member of the multi-stakeholder group responsible for the submission of the first Senegalese Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative revenue report.

    Contact Information

    Richard Young  Trish Moran
    President & CEO Vice President,
    T: +1 416-594-0000 | E: ryoung@terangagold.com Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
      T: +1 416-607-4507 | E: tmoran@terangagold.com

     

