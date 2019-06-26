Quantcast

See headlines for TEN
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Referenced Stocks

    Tenaris Convenes General Meeting of Shareholders

    By GlobeNewswire,  June 26, 2019, 06:04:00 PM EDT


    LUXEMBOURG, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE, Buenos Aires and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy:TEN) announces that it has published the convening notice to the General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on July 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (Central European Time) at Tenaris's registered office, located at 29, avenue de la Porte-Neuve, 3rd Floor, L-2227 Luxembourg, to consider, and if thought fit, approve the delisting of Tenaris's shares from the Buenos Aires stock exchange, Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A., through a voluntary withdrawal from listing. The convening notice (which includes the agenda for the meeting and the procedures for attending and/or voting at the meeting) can be downloaded from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website at www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam. In addition, the convening notice, together with the total number of shares and voting rights as of the date of the convening notice, and the proxy materials for the meeting (which include the shareholder meeting brochure and proxy statement with reports on each item of the agenda for the meeting and draft resolutions proposed to be adopted at the meeting, and the forms required for purposes of participating and/or voting at the meeting), may be obtained free of charge from Tenaris's website at www.tenaris.com/investors, or at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg.

    Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

    Giovanni Sardagna     

    Tenaris

    1-888-300-5432

    www.tenaris.com

     

    Source: Tenaris S.A.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: TEN, TS




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7967.76
    57.79  ▲  0.73%
    DJIA 26526.58
    -10.24  ▼  0.04%
    S&P 500 2924.92
    11.14  ▲  0.38%
    Data as of Jun 27, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar