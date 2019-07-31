Tenaris Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results





The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net cash / debt. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.



LUXEMBOURG, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE, Buenos Aires and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy:TEN) ("Tenaris") today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 in comparison with its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Summary of 2019 Second Quarter Results

(Comparison with first quarter 2019 and second quarter of 2018)

2Q 2019 1Q 2019 2Q 2018 Net sales ($ million) 1,918 1,872 2 % 1,788 7 % Operating income ($ million) 234 259 (9 %) 222 5 % Net income ($ million) 240 243 (1 %) 166 44 % Shareholders' net income ($ million) 241 243 (1 %) 168 43 % Earnings per ADS ($) 0.41 0.41 (1 %) 0.29 43 % Earnings per share ($) 0.20 0.21 (1 %) 0.14 43 % EBITDA ($ million) 370 390 (5 %) 363 2 % EBITDA margin (% of net sales) 19.3 % 20.9 % 20.3 %

In the second quarter of 2019, sales rose 2% quarter-on-quarter, as higher sales in Mexico and various Eastern Hemisphere markets compensated for a seasonal decline in sales in Canada. Operating income declined 9% quarter on quarter resulting from the non-repetition of the $15 million tariff recovery recorded in the previous quarter and higher maintenance costs associated with a major overhaul of our facilities in Mexico. Net income amounted to 12.5% of sales.

During the quarter, our free cash flow amounted to $245 million, as we continued to reduce our working capital in the amount of $147 million. Following a dividend payment of $331 million in May 2019, we maintained a net cash position (i.e., cash, other current and non-current investments less total borrowings) of $706 million at the end of the quarter.

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

As previously announced on June 11, 2019, effective as of August 5, 2019, Ms. Alicia Mondolo will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer, replacing Edgardo Carlos.

Market Background and Outlook

In the USA, drilling activity has slowed down and is likely to remain around the present level as oil and gas prices have been subdued and operators maintain a disciplined approach to capital expenditures. In Canada, drilling activity remains well down on last year with no recovery expected before the end of the year.



In Latin America, drilling activity is expected to remain at current levels until the end of the year amid uncertainty about elections in Argentina and the financial position of Pemex.



In the eastern Hemisphere, drilling activity continues to improve, led by gas developments in the Middle East, and a gradual recovery in some offshore basins.

In the third quarter, our sales will be affected by lower average selling prices, seasonal factors and the impact of major maintenance stoppages amplified by the triennial intervention in Mexico, before recovering in the fourth quarter. We expect to mitigate most of the impact of lower average selling prices with lower costs and complete the year with an overall EBITDA margin similar to that of 2018.

Analysis of 2019 Second Quarter Results



Tubes

The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, sales volumes of seamless and welded pipes for the periods indicated below:

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons) 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 2Q 2018 Seamless 674 640 5 % 689 (2 %) Welded 173 184 (6 %) 146 19 % Total 846 824 3 % 834 1 %

The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, net sales by geographic region, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:

Tubes 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 2Q 2018 (Net sales - $ million) North America 863 893 (3 %) 827 4 % South America 337 330 2 % 310 9 % Europe 194 158 22 % 179 9 % Middle East & Africa 315 301 5 % 299 5 % Asia Pacific 105 81 29 % 71 47 % Total net sales ($ million) 1,814 1,763 3 % 1,686 8 % Operating income ($ million) 216 238 (9 %) 197 10 % Operating margin (% of sales) 11.9 % 13.5 % 11.7 %

Net sales of tubular products and services increased 3% sequentially and 8% year on year. Sales increased in all regions except North America, in line with the increase in volumes as average selling prices remained flat. In North America sales declined 3% following the decline in Canada due to the spring break-up season, largely offset by higher sales in Mexico. In South America we had higher sales of conductor casing in Brazil. In Europe we had a strong quarter in the North Sea and higher sales of line pipe to distributors. In the Middle East and Africa sales increased due to higher sales in Kuwait, UAE and Northern Africa. In Asia Pacific, sales increased due to higher sales in China and Indonesia.

Operating results from tubular products and services decreased 9% sequentially, from a gain of $238 million in the previous quarter to a gain of $216 million in the second quarter of 2019. Despite the increase in revenues, our operating margin decreased 160 basis points mainly due to flat average selling prices despite higher costs (resulting principally from the non-repetition of the $15 million tariff recovery recorded in the previous quarter and higher maintenance costs associated with a major overhaul of our facilities in Mexico).

Others



The following table indicates, for our Others business segment, net sales, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:

Others 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 2Q 2018 Net sales ($ million) 104 109 (5 %) 103 1 % Operating income ($ million) 18 21 (12 %) 25 (27 %) Operating income (% of sales) 17.7 % 19.1 % 24.5 %

Net sales of other products and services decreased 5% sequentially and increased 1% compared to the second quarter of 2018. The sequential decrease is mainly related to lower sales of energy and scrap.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $339 million, or 17.7% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $345 million, 18.5% in the previous quarter and $338 million, 18.9% in the second quarter of 2018. Sequentially SG&A decreased 2% due to lower allowance for doubtful accounts and logistic costs, partially offset by higher consultancy fees, general expenses and provisions for contingencies.

Financial results amounted to a loss of $6 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a gain of $24 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $39 million in the second quarter of 2018, as during the 2Q 2019 there was a general appreciation of our most significant currencies versus the U.S. dollar, while in the previous quarter there was a significant depreciation of the Argentine peso. The loss of the quarter corresponds mainly to an FX loss of $8 million; $5 million loss related to the Japanese Yen appreciation mainly on newly recorded leasing liabilities (after adoption of IFRS 16), $1 million loss related to the Argentine peso appreciation on trade, social and fiscal payables at Argentine subsidiaries which functional currency is the U.S. dollar and $1 million loss on Euro denominated intercompany liabilities due to the appreciation of the Euro.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies amounted to $26 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $29 million in the previous quarter and $41 million in the second quarter of last year. These results are mainly derived from our equity investment in Ternium (NYSE:TX).

Income tax charge amounted to $15 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $70 million in the previous quarter and $135 million in the second quarter of last year. During the quarter, our income tax charge was reduced mainly by the effect of the Argentine peso revaluation on the tax base at our Argentine subsidiaries which have U.S. dollar as their functional currency, and the application of the fiscal inflation adjustment in Argentine subsidiaries(~$25 million).

Cash Flow and Liquidity of 2019 Second Quarter



Net cash provided by operating activities during the second quarter of 2019 was $342 million, compared to $548 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $351 million in the second quarter of last year. During the second quarter of 2019 we generated $147 million from the reduction in working capital.

Free cash flow amounted to $245 million after capital expenditures of $97 million. Following a dividend payment of $331 million in May 2019, we maintained a net cash position (i.e., cash, other current and non-current investments, derivatives hedging borrowings and investments less total borrowings) of $706 million at the end of the quarter.

Analysis of 2019 First Half Results

6M 2019 6M 2018 Increase/(Decrease) Net sales ($ million) 3,790 3,655 4 % Operating income (loss) ($ million) 494 435 14 % Net income ($ million) 482 402 20 % Shareholders' net income ($ million) 484 403 20 % Earnings per ADS ($) 0.82 0.68 20 % Earnings per share ($) 0.41 0.34 20 % EBITDA ($ million) 760 717 6 % EBITDA margin (% of net sales) 20.1 % 19.6 %

Our sales in the first half of 2019 increased 4% compared to the first half of 2018. While volumes sold declined 6%, average selling prices increased 10% as the proportion of seamless pipes sold increased after completion of deliveries to Zohr project in the Middle East and Africa region. Sales increased in all regions, except in the Middle East and Africa. EBITDA increased 6% to $760 million in the first half of 2019 compared to $717 million in the first half of 2018, following the increase in sales. Net income attributable to owners of the parent during the first half of 2019 was $484 million or $0.82 per ADS, which compares with $403 million or $0.68 per ADS in the first half of 2018. The improvement in net income mainly reflects a better operating environment together with a lower income tax, partially offset by lower financial results and results from associated companies.

Cash flow provided by operating activities amounted to $890 million during the first half of 2019, including a reduction in working capital of $346 million. Following a dividend payment of $331 million in May 2019, and capital expenditures of $183 million during the first half of 2019, we maintained a positive net cash position (i.e., cash, other current and non-current investments, derivatives hedging borrowings and investments less total borrowings) of $706 million at the end of June 2019.

The following table shows our net sales by business segment for the periods indicated below:

Net sales ($ million) 6M 2019 6M 2018 Increase/(Decrease) Tubes 3,578 94 % 3,452 94 % 4 % Others 212 6 % 203 6 % 5 % Total 3,790 100 % 3,655 100 % 4 %

Tubes

The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, sales volumes of seamless and welded pipes for the periods indicated below:

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons) 6M 2019 6M 2018 Increase/(Decrease) Seamless 1,314 1,340 (2 %) Welded 357 431 (17 %) Total 1,671 1,771 (6 %)

The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, net sales by geographic region, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:

Tubes 6M 2019 6M 2018 Increase/(Decrease) (Net sales - $ million) North America 1,757 1,634 8 % South America 667 595 12 % Europe 352 331 6 % Middle East & Africa 616 755 (18 %) Asia Pacific 186 137 36 % Total net sales ($ million) 3,578 3,452 4 % Operating income ($ million) 455 391 16 % Operating income (% of sales) 12.7 % 11.3 %

Net sales of tubular products and services increased 4% to $3,578 million in the first half of 2019, compared to $3,452 million in the first half of 2018, as a reduction of 6% in volumes was offset by an increase in average selling prices as the proportion of seamless pipes increased following the completion of deliveries of welded pipes to Zohr project offshore Egypt. The increase in sales came from all regions, except the Middle East and Africa. In the first half of 2019, the average number of active drilling rigs, or rig count grew 3% worldwide compared to the first half of 2018. Rig count in the United States and Canada declined 3%, while in the rest of the world the rig count grew 10% year on year.

Operating results from tubular products and services increased 16%, from $391 million in the first half of 2018, to $455 million in the first half of 2019. Results improved following an increase in sales and in margins due a richer mix of products sold.

Others

The following table indicates, for our Others business segment, net sales, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:

Others 6M 2019 6M 2018 Increase/(Decrease) Net sales ($ million) 212 203 5 % Operating income ($ million) 39 44 (11 %) Operating margin (% of sales) 18.4 % 21.6 %

Net sales of other products and services increased 5% to $212 million in the first half of 2019, compared to $203 million in the first half of 2018, mainly due to higher sales of sucker rods.

Operating income from other products and services decreased from $44 million in the first half of 2018 to $39 million in the first half of 2019 due to a decrease in operating margin from 22% to 18%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $684 million in the first half of 2019, representing 18% of sales, and $687 million in the first half of 2018, representing 19% of sales.

Financial results amounted to a gain of $18 million in the first half of 2019, compared to a gain of $31 million in the first half of 2018. The gain in the first half of 2019 corresponds mainly to an FX gain of $18 million; $19 million related to the Argentine peso devaluation on Peso denominated financial, trade, social and fiscal payables at Argentine subsidiaries which functional currency is the U.S. dollar. The gain in the first half of 2018 corresponds mainly to a gain of $19 million related to the Argentine peso devaluation and $14 million related to the Euro depreciation on Euro denominated intercompany liabilities (of which $13 million were offset in the currency translation reserve in equity).

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $55 million in the first half of 2019, compared to a gain of $87 million in the first half of 2018. These results are mainly derived from our equity investment in Ternium (NYSE:TX).

Income tax amounted to a charge of $85 million in the first half of 2019, compared to $151 million in the first half of 2018. The income tax charge in the first half of 2018 was affected by the Mexican and Argentine peso devaluation on the tax base at our Mexican and Argentine subsidiaries which have the U.S. dollar as their functional currency. During the first half of 2019, our income tax charge was reduced mainly by the application of the fiscal inflation adjustment in Argentine subsidiaries(~$32 million).

Cash Flow and Liquidity of 2019 First Half

Net cash provided by operating activities during the first half of 2019 amounted to $890 million (including a reduction in working capital of $346 million), compared to cash provided by operations of $322 million (net of an increase in working capital of $358 million) in the first half of 2018.

Capital expenditures amounted to $183 million in the first half of 2019, compared to $196 million in the first half of 2018. Free cash flow amounted to $707 million in the first half of 2019.

Following a dividend payment of $331 million in May 2019, our financial position at June 30, 2019, amounted to a net cash position (i.e., cash, other current and non-current investments, derivatives hedging borrowings and investments less total borrowings) of $706 million.

Tenaris Files Half-Year Report

Tenaris S.A. announces that it has filed its half-year report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The half-year report can be downloaded from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website at www.bourse.lu and from Tenaris's website at www.tenaris.com/investors.

Holders of Tenaris's shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of the half-year report, free of charge, at 1-888-300-5432 (toll free from the United States) or 52-229-989-1159 (from outside the United States).

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.





Consolidated Condensed Interim Income Statement

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended

June 30,

Six-month period ended

June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Continuing operations Unaudited

Unaudited

Net sales 1,917,965 1,788,484 3,789,724 3,654,719 Cost of sales (1,342,819 ) (1,226,557 ) (2,614,618 ) (2,532,063 ) Gross profit 575,146 561,927 1,175,106 1,122,656 Selling, general and administrative expenses (338,608 ) (337,574 ) (683,974 ) (687,208 ) Other operating income (expense), net (2,050 ) (1,917 ) 2,372 (815 ) Operating income 234,488 222,436 493,504 434,633 Finance Income 12,736 9,609 23,197 18,982 Finance Cost (11,287 ) (10,422 ) (18,269 ) (20,596 ) Other financial results (7,585 ) 39,383 13,330 32,317 Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax 228,352 261,006 511,762 465,336 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 26,289 40,920 55,424 86,946 Income before income tax 254,641 301,926 567,186 552,282 Income tax (14,942 ) (135,454 ) (84,898 ) (150,576 ) Income for the period 239,699 166,472 482,288 401,706 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 241,486 168,328 484,365 403,311 Non-controlling interests (1,787 ) (1,856 ) (2,077 ) (1,605 ) 239,699 166,472 482,288 401,706







Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At June 30, 2019 At December 31, 2018 Unaudited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 6,173,577 6,063,908 Intangible assets, net 1,575,561 1,465,965 Right-of-use assets, net 230,084 - Investments in non-consolidated companies 862,905 805,568 Other investments 26,941 118,155 Deferred tax assets 205,806 181,606 Receivables, net 156,173 9,231,047 151,905 8,787,107 Current assets Inventories, net 2,432,657 2,524,341 Receivables and prepayments, net 133,878 155,885 Current tax assets 125,412 121,332 Trade receivables, net 1,481,076 1,737,366 Derivative financial instruments 16,696 9,173 Other investments 360,694 487,734 Cash and cash equivalents 1,201,987 5,752,400 428,361 5,464,192 Total assets 14,983,447 14,251,299 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent 11,941,498 11,782,882 Non-controlling interests 208,698 92,610 Total equity 12,150,196 11,875,492 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 49,375 29,187 Lease liabilities 193,057 - Deferred tax liabilities 355,302 379,039 Other liabilities 240,749 213,129 Provisions 37,828 876,311 36,089 657,444 Current liabilities Borrowings 844,926 509,820 Lease liabilities 34,431 - Derivative financial instruments 1,960 11,978 Current tax liabilities 121,101 250,233 Other liabilities 241,704 165,693 Provisions 32,023 24,283 Customer advances 44,075 62,683 Trade payables 636,720 1,956,940 693,673 1,718,363 Total liabilities 2,833,251 2,375,807 Total equity and liabilities 14,983,447 14,251,299







Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

Three-month period ended

June 30, Six-month period ended

June 30, (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Unaudited Unaudited Income for the period 239,699 166,472 482,288 401,706 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 135,220 140,401 266,555 282,203 Income tax accruals less payments (164,370 ) 92,667 (154,419 ) 67,851 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (26,289 ) (40,920 ) (55,424 ) (86,946 ) Interest accruals less payments, net (855 ) 6,155 (295 ) 6,775 Changes in provisions 2,844 (7,148 ) 974 (5,621 ) Changes in working capital 146,556 (28,220 ) 346,045 (357,655 ) Currency translation adjustment and others 9,496 21,835 4,193 13,362 Net cash provided by operating activities 342,301 351,242 889,917 321,675 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (97,378 ) (103,793 ) (183,064 ) (195,731 ) Changes in advance to suppliers of property, plant and equipment 1,535 4,632 2,036 4,218 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - - (132,845 ) - Loan to non-consolidated companies - (1,320 ) - (3,520 ) Repayment of loan by non-consolidated companies - 3,520 40,470 5,470 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 474 1,224 736 2,708 Dividends received from non-consolidated companies 28,974 25,722 28,974 25,722 Changes in investments in securities 163,129 311,462 229,906 396,078 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 96,734 241,447 (13,787 ) 234,945 Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (330,550 ) (330,550 ) (330,550 ) (330,550 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (672 ) (1,108 ) (672 ) (1,108 ) Changes in non-controlling interests - (1 ) 1 (1 ) Payments of lease liabilities (9,276 ) - (19,447 ) - Proceeds from borrowings 460,320 298,296 644,716 576,007 Repayments of borrowings (274,042 ) (448,811 ) (413,094 ) (696,852 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (154,220 ) (482,174 ) (119,046 ) (452,504 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 284,815 110,515 757,084 104,116 Movement in cash and cash equivalents At the beginning of the period 897,502 324,741 426,717 330,090 Effect of exchange rate changes 700 (8,000 ) (784 ) (6,950 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 284,815 110,515 757,084 104,116 At June 30, 1,183,017 427,256 1,183,017 427,256





Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures

EBITDA, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

EBITDA provides an analysis of the operating results excluding depreciation and amortization and impairments, as they are non-cash variables which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting policies and the accounting value of the assets. EBITDA is an approximation to pre-tax operating cash flow and reflects cash generation before working capital variation. EBITDA is widely used by investors when evaluating businesses (multiples valuation), as well as by rating agencies and creditors to evaluate the level of debt, comparing EBITDA with net debt.

EBITDA is calculated in the following manner:

EBITDA= Operating results + Depreciation and amortization + Impairment charges/(reversals).

Three-month period ended

June 30, Six-month period ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income 234,488 222,436 493,504 434,633 Depreciation and amortization 135,220 140,401 266,555 282,203 EBITDA 369,708 362,837 760,059 716,836





Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base.

Free cash flow is calculated in the following manner:

Free cash flow = Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended

June 30, Six-month period ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 342,301 351,242 889,917 321,675 Capital expenditures (97,378 ) (103,793 ) (183,064 ) (195,731 ) Free cash flow 244,923 247,449 706,853 125,944





Net Cash / (Debt)

This is the net balance of cash and cash equivalents, other current investments and fixed income investments held to maturity less total borrowings. It provides a summary of the financial solvency and liquidity of the company. Net cash / (debt) is widely used by investors and rating agencies and creditors to assess the company's leverage, financial strength, flexibility and risks.

Net cash/ debt is calculated in the following manner:

Net cash= Cash and cash equivalents + Other investments (Current and Non-Current)+/- Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments- Borrowings (Current and Non-Current).

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At June 30, 2019 2018 Cash and cash equivalents 1,201,987 427,960 Other current investments 360,694 730,240 Non-current Investments 22,800 192,613 Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments 15,051 (87,806 ) Borrowings - current and non-current (894,301 ) (840,495 ) Net cash / (debt) 706,231 422,512





