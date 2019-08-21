Tenable Appoints Matthew Olton as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy





COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced the appointment of Matthew Olton as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy.

"Matt's deep experience and expertise in high-performance technology enterprises will be invaluable in driving our next phase of global growth," said Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO, Tenable. "We look forward to working with Matt as we extend the breadth and depth of our industry-leading Cyber Exposure solutions to enterprise customers around the world."

At Tenable, Olton will work closely with the broader security technology ecosystem to ensure that the company delivers on its mission to help global enterprise customers understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Olton will serve on the Tenable executive team.

Olton joins Tenable from Symantec Corporation, where he was the Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Ventures. In his role, he oversaw Symantec's global mergers and acquisitions and managed Symantec's corporate venture investments practice. Prior to Symantec, Olton was Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at Dell Technologies Capital.

In his career, Olton has led the acquisitions of over 100 companies having aggregate transaction value of more than $20 billion. He works closely with boards of directors, executive management and business units on topics such as strategy, opportunity identification and assessment, transaction structuring, execution and integration.

"With its best-in-class Cyber Exposure solutions to holistically measure, manage and reduce cyber risk, Tenable is redefining the cybersecurity market for the digital era," said Olton. "It is an incredibly exciting time to join Tenable and I cannot wait to work with this world-class team to help expand the company's proven track record of innovation and product excellence."

