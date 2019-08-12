Tenable Appoints Linda Zecher to Board of Directors





COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced the appointment of Linda Zecher as an independent director to its Board of Directors, effective August 8, 2019.



"Linda's expertise in strategic technology investments and business operations, especially in untapped and emerging markets, make her an exceptional addition to Tenable's board," said Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO, Tenable. "We look forward to working with Linda to drive Tenable's next phase of global growth as we continue to innovate and deliver Cyber Exposure solutions to enterprise customers."

Zecher currently serves as the CEO and managing director of the Barkley Group, a boutique consulting firm focused on the digital transformation of enterprise organizations. She is also a member of the Hasbro Corporation Board of Directors, where she serves on the audit committee and chairs the cybersecurity committee.

Prior to founding the Barkley Group, Zecher retired as president, CEO and director of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH), a global education and learning company. Zecher was also Corporate Vice President of Microsoft's Worldwide Public Sector organization, leading a global team of more than 1,900 sales and marketing professionals serving government, education, defense, intelligence, and non-privatized healthcare customers in more than 100 countries. She has served as a Senior Vice President of Oracle Corporation, as a Vice President of PeopleSoft Inc. and in several senior positions at Bank of America.

"Digital transformation at any scale cannot succeed without smart, strategic investments in cybersecurity," said Zecher. "I am delighted to join Tenable's board of directors and eager to contribute to the team that is disrupting the way enterprises understand cybersecurity and implement Cyber Exposure programs."

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 27,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 25 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

