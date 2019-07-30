Tenable Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





Added 352 new enterprise platform customers and 44 net new six figure customers

Revenue of $85.4 million, up 34% year-over-year

GAAP net loss per share of $0.23; Pro forma non-GAAP net loss of $0.10, a 44% decrease year-over-year

COLUMBIA, Md., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable (Nasdaq:TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"The market opportunity for Cyber Exposure remains attractive as evidenced by the continued expansion of our enterprise customer base and six figure relationships," said Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO of Tenable. "Our revenue for the second quarter grew 34% year-over-year and we remain excited about our opportunity to capitalize on the growing demand for holistic risk-based vulnerability management."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $85.4 million, representing a 34% increase year-over-year.

Calculated current billings was $98.1 million, representing a 27% increase year-over-year.

GAAP loss from operations was $22.2 million, compared to a loss of $16.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP loss from operations was $10.7 million, compared to a loss of $13.3 million in the second quarter of 2018.

GAAP net loss was $21.6 million, compared to a loss of $17.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.23, compared to a loss per share of $0.73 in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net loss was $10.0 million, compared to a loss of $14.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.10, compared to a loss per share of $0.18 in the second quarter of 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $297.0 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $283.2 million at December 31, 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.1 million, compared to $0.2 million provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2018. Free cash flow was $(5.2) million, compared to $(1.1) million in the second quarter of 2018. Both net cash used in operating activities and free cash flow in the second quarter of 2019 included a $3.9 million benefit related to employee stock purchase plan activity.

Second Quarter 2019 and Recent Business Highlights

Added 352 new enterprise platform customers and 44 net new six figure customers.

Unveiled new innovations to our Cyber Exposure analytics capabilities in Tenable Lumin™ at Edge 2019, our annual user conference. These innovations include a Cyber Exposure score, which is an objective measure of risk that combines data from Predictive Prioritization with asset criticality. Tenable also unveiled Cyber Exposure Benchmarking and Remediation Guidance Workflow.

Integrated Tenable.io ® with Google Cloud Security Command Center. This integration provides organizations with enhanced visibility into their cloud assets, both public and private, delivered via a single dashboard. This builds on Tenable's existing integrations with AWS, allowing customers to more effectively manage and reduce cyber risk across multiple public cloud environments.

with Google Cloud Security Command Center. This integration provides organizations with enhanced visibility into their cloud assets, both public and private, delivered via a single dashboard. This builds on Tenable's existing integrations with AWS, allowing customers to more effectively manage and reduce cyber risk across multiple public cloud environments. Launched Nessus ® Essentials, an enhanced free version of our market-defining vulnerability assessment solution (formerly Nessus Home). Nessus Essentials is designed to train the next generation of cyber professionals.

Essentials, an enhanced free version of our market-defining vulnerability assessment solution (formerly Nessus Home). Nessus Essentials is designed to train the next generation of cyber professionals. Tenable Research discovered several high-priority vulnerabilities, including exploits impacting vendors in the industrial controls/critical infrastructure, network controls and enterprise software spaces.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, we currently expect:

Revenue in the range of $88.0 million to $89.0 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations in the range of $12.0 million to $11.0 million.

Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $11.5 million to $10.5 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.12 to $0.11, assuming 96.7 million weighted average shares outstanding.

For the year ending December 31, 2019, we currently expect:

Revenue in the range of $346.0 million to $349.0 million.

Calculated current billings in the range of $407.0 million to $417.0 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations in the range of $50.0 million to $48.0 million.

Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $48.0 million to $46.0 million, assuming a provision for income taxes between $4.1 million and $3.7 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.50 to $0.48, assuming 96.1 million weighted average shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

Tenable will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed at 877-407-9716 (U.S.) and 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until August 13, 2019.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 27,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 25 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Andrea DiMarco

investors@tenable.com

Media Relations

Cayla Baker

tenablepr@tenable.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Calculated Current Billings: We define calculated current billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total revenue recognized in a period plus the change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period. We believe that calculated current billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in advance (including multi-year contracts), but we generally recognize the related revenue ratably over time, we use calculated current billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. We believe that calculated current billings, which excludes deferred revenue for periods beyond twelve months in a customer's contractual term, more closely correlates with annual contract value and that the variability in total billings, depending on the timing of large multi-year contracts and the preference for annual billing versus multi-year upfront billing, may distort growth in one period over another.

Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash.

Non-GAAP Loss from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Net Loss, Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share and Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share: We define non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, excluding the effect of the accretion of Series A and B redeemable convertible preferred stock, stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, including the applicable tax impact. We use non-GAAP net loss to calculate non-GAAP net loss per share and pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share. Pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated by giving effect to the conversion of our redeemable convertible preferred stock into common stock as though the conversion occurred at the beginning of each period presented prior to 2019.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation.





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 85,384 $ 63,592 $ 165,685 $ 122,699 Cost of revenue(1) 13,918 9,879 27,144 18,607 Gross profit 71,466 53,713 138,541 104,092 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 56,015 41,826 108,704 81,414 Research and development(1) 21,698 17,791 43,633 34,976 General and administrative(1) 15,987 10,541 31,123 19,596 Total operating expenses 93,700 70,158 183,460 135,986 Loss from operations (22,234 ) (16,445 ) (44,919 ) (31,894 ) Interest income (expense), net 1,594 (23 ) 3,150 (49 ) Other expense, net (122 ) (438 ) (336 ) (420 ) Loss before income taxes (20,762 ) (16,906 ) (42,105 ) (32,363 ) Provision for income taxes 866 244 963 675 Net loss (21,628 ) (17,150 ) (43,068 ) (33,038 ) Accretion of Series A and B redeemable convertible preferred stock — (191 ) — (379 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (21,628 ) $ (17,341 ) $ (43,068 ) $ (33,417 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (1.41 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 95,820 23,750 94,785 23,623

_______________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue $ 742 $ 114 $ 1,394 $ 191 Sales and marketing 4,215 675 7,581 1,277 Research and development 2,441 640 4,471 1,167 General and administrative 3,975 1,595 7,246 2,788 Total stock-based compensation $ 11,373 $ 3,024 $ 20,692 $ 5,423



TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 185,663 $ 165,116 Short-term investments 111,301 118,119 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $125 and $188 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 68,983 68,261 Deferred commissions 24,867 23,272 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,316 22,020 Total current assets 411,130 396,788 Property and equipment, net 14,949 11,348 Deferred commissions (net of current portion) 36,999 36,162 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,201 8,504 Other assets 8,490 7,810 Total assets $ 480,769 $ 460,612 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,207 $ 171 Accrued expenses 9,770 5,554 Accrued compensation 26,502 29,594 Deferred revenue 227,227 213,644 Operating lease liabilities 3,961 4,262 Other current liabilities 538 1,079 Total current liabilities 270,205 254,304 Deferred revenue (net of current portion) 80,106 76,259 Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion) 6,559 6,055 Other liabilities 2,940 2,231 Total liabilities 359,810 338,849 Stockholders' equity: Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized; 96,808 and 93,126 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 968 931 Additional paid-in capital 629,087 586,940 Accumulated other comprehensive income 80 — Accumulated deficit (509,176 ) (466,108 ) Total stockholders' equity 120,959 121,763 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 480,769 $ 460,612



TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (43,068 ) $ (33,038 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,089 2,994 Stock-based compensation 20,692 5,423 Other (1,022 ) 664 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (658 ) 850 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,673 2,339 Deferred commissions (2,432 ) (629 ) Other assets (1,209 ) 1,195 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,646 2,326 Accrued compensation (3,092 ) (2,620 ) Deferred revenue 17,430 21,319 Other current liabilities (487 ) (30 ) Other liabilities 441 (47 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,997 ) 746 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (5,335 ) (2,978 ) Purchases of short-term investments (102,453 ) — Sales and maturities of short-term investments 110,750 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,962 (2,978 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments under finance lease obligations (8 ) (252 ) Payments of deferred offering costs — (1,515 ) Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan 8,579 — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 12,727 1,010 Repurchases of common stock — (75 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 21,298 (832 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (716 ) (491 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 20,547 (3,555 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 165,378 27,472 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 185,925 $ 23,917





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

Revenue Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Subscription revenue $ 69,370 $ 48,725 $ 134,107 $ 93,057 Perpetual license and maintenance revenue 13,553 13,412 27,080 26,889 Professional services and other revenue 2,461 1,455 4,498 2,753 Revenue(1) $ 85,384 $ 63,592 $ 165,685 $ 122,699

_______________

(1) Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 91% of revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 89% of revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.

Calculated Current Billings Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 85,384 $ 63,592 $ 165,685 $ 122,699 Add: Deferred revenue (current), end of period 227,227 174,277 227,227 174,277 Less: Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period (214,508 ) (160,503 ) (213,644 ) (154,898 ) Calculated current billings $ 98,103 $ 77,366 $ 179,268 $ 142,078





Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (2,123 ) $ 242 $ (2,997 ) $ 746 Purchases of property and equipment (3,029 ) (1,382 ) (5,335 ) (2,978 ) Free cash flow(1) $ (5,152 ) $ (1,140 ) $ (8,332 ) $ (2,232 )

________________

(1) Free cash flow included a $3.9 million benefit and a $1.0 million reduction related to employee stock purchase plan activity in the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

Non-GAAP Loss from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Loss from operations $ (22,234 ) $ (16,445 ) $ (44,919 ) $ (31,894 ) Stock-based compensation 11,373 3,024 20,692 5,423 Amortization of intangible assets 151 151 302 302 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (10,710 ) $ (13,270 ) $ (23,925 ) $ (26,169 ) Operating margin (26 )% (26 )% (27 )% (26 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (13 )% (21 )% (14 )% (21 )%





Non-GAAP Net Loss, Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share and Pro forma Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (21,628 ) $ (17,341 ) $ (43,068 ) $ (33,417 ) Accretion of Series A and B redeemable convertible preferred stock — 191 — 379 Stock-based compensation 11,373 3,024 20,692 5,423 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) 121 (25 ) (528 ) (48 ) Amortization of intangible assets(1) 151 151 302 302 Non-GAAP net loss $ (9,983 ) $ (14,000 ) $ (22,602 ) $ (27,361 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (1.41 ) Accretion of Series A and B redeemable convertible preferred stock — 0.01 — 0.02 Stock-based compensation 0.13 0.12 0.22 0.22 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) — — (0.01 ) — Amortization of intangible assets(1) — 0.01 — 0.01 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (1.16 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 95,820 23,750 94,785 23,623 Pro forma adjustment to reflect the assumed conversion of our convertible redeemable preferred stock as of the beginning of the period — 55,386 — 55,386 Weighted-average shares used to compute pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 95,820 79,136 94,785 79,009 Pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.35 )

________________

(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions. There was no tax impact related to the amortization of intangible assets as it was incurred in the United States in periods in which we maintained a full valuation allowance.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross profit $ 71,466 $ 53,713 $ 138,541 $ 104,092 Stock-based compensation 742 114 1,394 191 Amortization of intangible assets 151 151 302 302 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 72,359 $ 53,978 $ 140,237 $ 104,585 Gross margin 84 % 84 % 84 % 85 % Non-GAAP gross margin 85 % 85 % 85 % 85 %





Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales and marketing expense $ 56,015 $ 41,826 $ 108,704 $ 81,414 Less: Stock-based compensation 4,215 675 7,581 1,277 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 51,800 $ 41,151 $ 101,123 $ 80,137 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense % of revenue 61 % 65 % 61 % 65 %





Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Research and development expense $ 21,698 $ 17,791 $ 43,633 $ 34,976 Less: Stock-based compensation 2,441 640 4,471 1,167 Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 19,257 $ 17,151 $ 39,162 $ 33,809 Non-GAAP research and development expense % of revenue 23 % 27 % 24 % 28 %





Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 General and administrative expense $ 15,987 $ 10,541 $ 31,123 $ 19,596 Less: Stock-based compensation 3,975 1,595 7,246 2,788 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 12,012 $ 8,946 $ 23,877 $ 16,808 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense % of revenue 14 % 14 % 14 % 14 %





Forecasted Non-GAAP Loss from Operations Three Months Ending

September 30, 2019 Year Ending

December 31, 2019 (in millions) Low High Low High Forecasted loss from operations $ (22.6 ) $ (21.6 ) $ (92.0 ) $ (90.0 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 10.5 10.5 41.6 41.6 Forecasted amortization of intangible assets 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.4 Forecasted non-GAAP loss from operations $ (12.0 ) $ (11.0 ) $ (50.0 ) $ (48.0 )





Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share Three Months Ending

September 30, 2019 Year Ending

December 31, 2019 (in millions, except per share data) Low High Low High Forecasted net loss $ (22.1 ) $ (21.1 ) $ (90.0 ) $ (88.0 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation(1) 10.5 10.5 41.6 41.6 Forecasted amortization of intangible assets 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.4 Forecasted non-GAAP net loss $ (11.5 ) $ (10.5 ) $ (48.0 ) $ (46.0 ) Forecasted net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.92 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation(1) 0.11 0.11 0.44 0.44 Forecasted amortization of intangible assets — — — — Forecasted Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (0.48 ) Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 96.7 96.7 96.1 96.1

________________

(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is immaterial for purposes of this reconciliation.





Source: Tenable Holdings, Inc.