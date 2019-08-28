Quantcast

TEN, Ltd. Announces Date of Second Quarter and Six months 2019 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 10:30:00 AM EDT


ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd. ("TEN") (NYSE:TNP), a leading crude, product, and LNG tanker operator, will report earnings for the second quarter and six months ended on June 30, 2019, prior to the open of the market in New York on Friday, September 6, 2019.

That same morning, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as management's outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond that which is included in the earnings press release.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 877 55 39962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0808 2380 669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Tsakos" to the operator.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, September 13, 2019 by dialing 1 866 331 1332 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0808 2380 667 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)3333 00 9785 (Standard International Dial In). Access Code: 90295809#

Simultaneous Slides and Audio Webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live, and then archived, slides webcast of the conference call, available through TEN's website (www.tenn.gr). The slides webcast will also provide details related to fleet composition and deployment and other related company information. This presentation will be available on the Company's corporate website reception page at www.tenn.gr. Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 26 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including two aframax and two suezmax tankers under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 7.5 million dwt. Of the proforma fleet today, 48 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers.

For further information please contact:

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr 

Investor Relations / Media

Capital Link, Inc.

Nicolas Bornozis

Markella Kara

+212 661 7566

ten@capitallink.com 

Source: Tsakos Energy Navigation

