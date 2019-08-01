Quantcast

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 11:49:00 AM EDT

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund ("TEI") Announces Distribution


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund [NYSE: TEI] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0655 per share, payable on August 30, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2019 (Ex-Dividend Date: August 14, 2019).

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton's goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over $715 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

For more information, please contact Franklin Templeton at 1-800-342-5236.

Source: Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: TEI




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8111.67
-63.75  ▼  0.78%
DJIA 26630.69
-233.58  ▼  0.87%
S&P 500 2956.73
-23.65  ▼  0.79%
Data as of Aug 1, 2019 | 2:29PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar