Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund ("TEI") Announces Distribution



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund [NYSE: TEI] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0655 per share, payable on July 31, 2019, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2019 (Ex-Dividend Date: July 12, 2019).

