Quantcast

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (“TDF”) Announces Distribution

By GlobeNewswire,  August 23, 2019, 11:36:00 AM EDT

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. ("TDF") Announces Distribution


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) today announced a total distribution of $1.4114, comprised of net investment income of $0.3021 per share and long-term capital gains distribution of $1.1093 per share, payable on September 23, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 9, 2019 (Ex-Dividend Date: September 6, 2019).

The Fund's investment manager, Templeton Asset Management Ltd., is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN), a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes—including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The company's more than 650 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network.  With offices in more than 30 countries, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $709 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

For more information, please contact Franklin Templeton at 1-800-342-5236.

Source: Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: BEN, TDF




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7773.51
-217.88  ▼  2.73%
DJIA 25686.35
-565.89  ▼  2.16%
S&P 500 2856.68
-66.27  ▼  2.27%
Data as of Aug 23, 2019 | 2:52PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar