Telos ID Certified by FINRA Electronic Fingerprint Services Program



Telos ID's fingerprinting service has met technical standards to achieve the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's EFS certification.

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos®Identity Management Solutions, LLC (Telos ID), a leading provider of identity management and access solutions for the world's most security-conscious agencies and organizations, today announced that it has been certified by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) as a vendor of their Electronic Fingerprint Submission (EFS) program.



In compliance with the Security Exchange Act of 1934, "every member of a national securities exchange, broker, dealer, registered transfer agent, registered clearing agency, registered securities information processor, national securities exchange, and national securities association shall require that each of its partners, directors, officers, and employees be fingerprinted."

Telos ID's FBI-certified fingerprinting service, IDVetting®, is a comprehensive managed service for providing customers with Identity History Summary Check (IdHSC), formerly known as Criminal History Record Checks (CHRC). Through a secure, electronic interface with the FBI, Telos ID can provide authorized customers with access to FBI criminal history records. In addition, Telos ID can extend its authorized customers with continuous monitoring services for insider threat management using the FBI's Rap Back service, which Telos ID has implemented for numerous federal, state and local organizations.

"Through the EFS program, FINRA member firms have access to Telos ID's managed service and retail fingerprinting network for submitting fingerprints electronically, which provides a faster and more secure transmission process while also increasing the assurance of receiving results within just minutes of submission," said Mark Griffin, president and general manager of Telos ID.

About Telos ID

For more than two decades, Telos ID has provided mission-critical biometric, identity, and credentialing solutions and services supporting civil, homeland security, defense, law enforcement and commercial aviation customers. The company operates a global supply chain supporting biometric and identity-centric infrastructure deployed around the world. As cyber threats continue to target biometric devices and identity data, Telos ID delivers biometric and identity services and solutions that assure the integrity of every device, identity or biometric it manages. Telos ID is a subsidiary of Telos Corporation, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider.

