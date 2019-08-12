Telefónica's Cybersecurity Service for SMBs, Powered by Allot and McAfee, Prevented More Than 80,000 Possible Security Threats in its First Two Months

Conexión Segura Empresas, the cybersecurity solution developed by Telefónica, McAfee and Allot prevents threats derived from browsing the Internet in the corporate network and extends protection to fixed and mobile devices when they are connected outside the corporate network.

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spanish SMBs subscribed to Conexión Segura Empresas have avoided more than 80,000 potential cybersecurity incidents, since the solution was launched in May. Of those, more than 89% of blocks occurred when users tried to access risky domains or websites, as a result of ‘phishing'.

"The service that Telefónica Empresas offers to its customers has been launched at a moment of high level of cybercrime, in which a new threat is created every 6 seconds, according to research carried out by Telefónica. Small and Medium Businesses are the preferred target for cybercriminals, due to their lower level of protection. Conexión Segura Empresas offers a scalable solution of the service that is currently being offered to large enterprises and administrations, so that Small and Medium Businesses can take a quality leap on their security policy," declared José Luis Gilpérez, executive director for Public Administrations, Defense and Security in Telefónica Spain.



Thanks to the security technology of McAfee and Allot, respectively, Conexión Segura Empresas acts as a platform that, installed in the core of the Telefónica network, can ‘filter' all the data that enter the company network, analyze their patterns and discard what is categorized as a virus or malicious software.



This solution also prevents users from landing on Websites categorized as risky or inappropriate due to their content, and avoids Website impersonation, fraud and private data theft derived from scams. It also protects the company employees' fixed and mobile devices in cases of device loss or theft, and when they are connected outside the corporate network.



"Our partnership with Telefónica and Allot has proven effective in providing protection for businesses, no matter the size," says Jesús Sánchez-Aguilera Head of Consumer and SME EMEA, McAfee. "We believe that collaboration leads to innovation of the best cybersecurity solutions. Working together, we provide solutions to help businesses protect what matters, like customer data and intellectual property, regardless of the devices they use or the scale of their business."



"We are very pleased to see the ongoing success of our comprehensive security service in Europe, said Francisco Cayuela Delgado, Vice President Global Sales, Telefonica, and LATAM at Allot. "We take pride in the knowledge that in addition to protecting Telefonica's customers, we are enabling the company to achieve high service penetration rates and customer satisfaction for this premium security service."



This new service, with on average 100 new and existing SMB customers subscribing per day, facilitates the personalization of the security solution throughout the company through its easy-to-use management portal. The portal provides data analytics for the company's Web browsing behavior and allows them to set control policies.





About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE:ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 21 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure. For more information, visit www.allot.com.

About Telefonica

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests. The company has a significant presence in 15 countries and over 352 million accesses around the world. Telefónica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy. Telefónica is a 100% listed company and its shares are traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in New York and Lima.



About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com



McAfee technologies' features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.



Forward Looking Statement

