Teleflex to Showcase its Peripheral Intervention Product Portfolio Highlighting the Arrow® OnControl® Powered Bone Access System and the MANTA™ Vascular Closure Device at the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE) 2019





WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, will showcase its Peripheral Intervention product portfolio including the Arrow® OnControl® Powered Bone Access System and the MANTA™ Vascular Closure Device at the CIRSE being held in Barcelona, Spain on September 07 - 11, 2019.



As the interventional cornerstone of Teleflex, we offer a growing portfolio of specialty-focused solutions to support interventionalists around the globe. Our products are known for their innovative ability to simplify complex procedures and common clinical challenges. Interventionalists worldwide rely on our innovative solutions, such as the MANTA™ Device, the OnControl® System, the Hunter™ Biopsy Sealing Device, the Arrow-Clark™ VectorFlow® Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter™, the Turnpike® Catheter, the SuperCross® Microcatheter, Super Arrow-Flex® Sheaths and Pronto® Extraction Catheters.

The CE Marked MANTA™ Vascular Closure Device is specifically designed for closure of large bore femoral arteriotomies following procedures utilizing devices or sheaths ranging in size from 10F to 18F (with maximum outer diameters up to 25F). The SAFE MANTA IDE Clinical Trial demonstrated that the median time from deployment to hemostasis was 24 seconds (65 second mean time).1a Technical success was achieved in 97.7% of patients, and a single device was deployed in 99.6% of cases.1b The IDE-defined major complications1c, the primary safety end point for the study, occurred in 5.3% of patients and Valve Academic Research Consortium-2 (VARC-2) major vascular complications occurred in 4.2% of cases.1 This VARC-2 rate is lower than published rates for suture-mediated closure.2,3

Teleflex will be running two Hands-on Device Training Sessions during the congress:

Vertebral Augmentation on Tuesday, September 10 (VA-HDT 1 from 09:30 to 11:00 & VA-HDT 2 from 12:30 to 14:00) where we will showcase our OnControl ® System

System A closer look at closure devices on Saturday, September 7 (CD-HDT 1 from 09:30 to 11:00 & CD-HDT 2 from 12:30 to 14:00) where we will showcase the MANTA™ Vascular Closure Device

Clinicians worldwide rely on the quality and proven clinical utility of our peripheral intervention portfolio.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people's lives. We apply purpose driven innovation - a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs - to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® - trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

