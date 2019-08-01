Quantcast

Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 06:45:00 AM EDT


WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents($0.34) per share of common stock. The dividend is payable September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2019.  Additional information about Teleflex can be obtained from the company's website at www.teleflex.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people's lives. We apply purpose driven innovation - a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs - to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® - trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Source:

Teleflex Incorporated

Jake Elguicze

Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations

610-948-2836

Source: Teleflex Incorporated

