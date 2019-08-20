Teledyne Optech and LiDAR USA partner in dynamic new mobile UAV sensor integration





VAUGHAN, Ontario, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne Optech, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company and global leader in advanced lidar sensors, has announced today that its new compact lidar sensor, the CL-90, is available for purchase through its first integration partnership with LiDAR USA.



Comprehensive CL-90 sensor integration available from LiDAR USA





For more than 20 years, LiDAR USA has been building UAV sensor systems that meet the demands of a growing number of applications, optimizing their customers' investment to their greatest benefit. LiDAR USA has sold thousands of systems worldwide. Their ability to support numerous industries with cutting-edge integration makes them an ideal partner for Teledyne Optech's compact lidar sensors.

LiDAR USA's products are used in surveying-related purposes from topo work, to highways and land development, but also agricultural work for forestry and plant growth with applications in archeology work as well.

"Our customers face many challenging projects and they need tools that can deliver. Whether it's greater range, more accuracy, or better penetration of vegetation, using the new Optech CL-90 gives us the means of providing the tool to get the job done," said LiDAR USA CEO, Jeff Fagerman.

Teledyne Optech's CL-90 sensor features exceptional canopy penetration for excellent ground coverage, much higher downward point density for superior results in corridor/power line projects, long-range performance for maximum productivity at UAS ceilings, and best-in-class data precision for tight-tolerance applications; an ideal companion to LiDAR USA's robust and dynamic integration capabilities.

Teledyne Optech Executive Vice-President and General Manager Michel Stanier commented:

"Teledyne Optech is very pleased to partner with LiDAR USA to bring our compact lidar sensors to market. LiDAR USA is a premier UAV solution provider. As a result, we are confident that their integration expertise and strong global market presence will provide the ideal platform to deploy the CL-90's rich, unique feature set into the UAV marketplace."

LiDAR USA will be at InterGEO this year and can be found at ICS Foyer Stand 2 featuring a fully integrated CL-90 solution. Teledyne Optech will be featuring some of its new Compact Lidar (CL) suite of products this year at InterGEO Booth B3. 042 from September 17-19 in Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information on Teledyne Optech's CL-90, visit: https://info.teledyneoptech.com/acton/media/19958/cl90mr2

For more information on LiDAR USA, visit: www.lidarusa.com

About Teledyne Optech

Teledyne Optech is a part of the Teledyne Imaging Group and a world leader in high-accuracy lidar 3D survey systems, integrated cameras, and productivity-enhancing workflows. With operations and staff worldwide, Teledyne Optech offers both standalone and fully integrated lidar and camera solutions for airborne mapping, airborne lidar bathymetry, mobile mapping, terrestrial laser scanning, and mine cavity monitoring, as well as space-proven sensors. Teledyne Optech supports its clients with an around-the-clock team, on-site service, and regular efficiency enhancements to the workflow of its integrated systems.

About LiDAR USA

​LiDAR USA builds economical and state-of-the-art UAV & mobile mapping systems that push technology to the edge by using the latest tools for scanning, imaging, and navigation. Founded by Jeff Fagerman in 1999, LiDAR USA prides itself on a rich history of pioneering geomatics and the search for new, innovative, and affordable solutions.

