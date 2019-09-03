Teledyne brings its advanced defense capabilities to DSEI 2019



Teledyne's Marine, Imaging, Space & Defense, and Engineered Systems groups will display their advanced technologies for land, sea, air, and space in a single, combined booth

CHELMSFORD, U.K., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A collective of Teledyne [NYSE: TDY] companies and groups will exhibit at the upcoming Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) Exhibition, September 10-13 in booth S6-20, at the ExCel Centre, in London. Businesses represented include Teledyne Brown Engineering, DALSA, Defense & Space, e2v's Imaging, Quantum, and RF divisions, and Teledyne's Marine group.



Teledyne offers a technology roadmap to enable missions in all domains through its European and North American operations, in both ITAR and non-ITAR, and non-EAR solutions. Visitors to the booth can expect defense solutions and capabilities to address the most complex of military missions from surveillance, low light and infrared imaging, missile defense and counter measure systems, chemical and biological species detection for CBRN applications, optical signal processing, to undersea mine countermeasures.

Of particular interest is the inaugural DSEI Space Hub, where Teledyne e2v will participate on Stand SH12. "The Space Hub at DSEI will attract a wider group of delegates with a space focus, and provides an exciting opportunity to come along and meet, network with, and learn more about those leading in this technology of the sector," commented Mark Bown, Marketing Manager at Teledyne e2v.

Visitors to the combined Teledyne stand can expect to see a wide range of critical defense capabilities and solutions, including a "live" demonstration of Teledyne's patented AI fusion algorithm that boosts object recognition in low light conditions from a live LWIR/VIS fusion camera display. This combination of advanced camera design, image processing and AI capabilities is suitable for UAV applications that include solar inspection, search and rescue, and surveillance.

Where: Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) Exhibition Stand: S6-260 Space Hub SH12 ExCel Centre, London, UK When: September 10-13, 2019

Teledyne Brown Engineering provides innovative systems engineering, integration, and advanced manufacturing solutions for defense and marine applications, including design, analysis, fabrication, assembly, logistics, testing and maintenance.

Teledyne DALSA delivers a convergence of sensing technologies for defense and security applications including powerful, versatile uncooled long-wave infrared cameras and detectors, visible imaging and multispectral sensors, CMOS cameras, software, processing and custom solutions.

Teledyne Defense & Space offers fully integrated SWaP-C EW solutions, MFA's and fully-operational RWR systems. Their unrivalled experience in RF & MW makes them a clear choice for design and manufacture of the industry's most innovative solutions.

Teledyne e2v is developing cutting-edge quantum technologies that include atomic clocks for navigation systems and holdover back up to global navigation satellite systems, gravity sensing for Earth science, mineral exploration and extraction. Its RF Power division provides enabling technologies that include MPMs, TWTAs, TWTs, microwave components and subsystems. Their market leading RF Safe-Stop™ is the ultimate non-contact target deactivation system capable of bringing moving targets across land, sea and air to a controlled stop.

Teledyne Imaging provides full spectrum detectors through to camera level solutions for both standard and custom requirements for the global aerospace, defense and security markets.

Teledyne Marine offers a full spectrum of services and technologies for defense and security applications with field-proven products and development capabilities across subsea and surface vehicles, instruments, interconnect solutions, and visual and acoustic imaging tools.

