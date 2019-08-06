Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences





PURCHASE, NY, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced today that Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor events:

The Canaccord Genuity 39 th Annual Growth Conference in Boston on Thursday, August 8, 2019, which will include a presentation at 10:00 a.m. EDT.





Annual Growth Conference in Boston on Thursday, August 8, 2019, which will include a presentation at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference in Boston on Thursday, September 5, 2019, which will include a presentation at 8:35 a.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast and replay of both presentations will be available at http://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

