Teladoc Health Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Year-over-year Q2 revenue grows 38% to $130.3 million and total visits increase 70% to 908,000
Year-over-year first half revenue grows 41% to $258.8 million and total visits increase 73% to 1,971,000
Issues 2019 third-quarter guidance and updates full-year expectations
PURCHASE, NY, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeladocHealth, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today reported financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2019.
"The second quarter punctuated a strong first half of the year for Teladoc Health. Our robust engagement science strategies have allowed us to capitalize on the macro tailwinds we're seeing globally to drive solid results across all of our markets and clinical specialties," said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, Teladoc Health. "We built out our senior leadership team with two important additions during the quarter, and we made meaningful progress towards realizing the long-term benefits of our diversified growth strategy. The persistent strength in our visit volume and our accelerating sales pipeline serves as yet another affirmation of the broader acceptance and prevalence of virtual care in the healthcare system today."
Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
|Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quarter Ended
|
|Year over Year
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|Year over Year
|
|June 30,
|
|Growth
|
|June 30,
|
|Growth
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|
|Subscription Access Fees Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|U.S.
|$
| 85,530
|
|$
| 65,066
|
| 31
|%
|
|$
| 166,509
|
|$
| 126,086
|
| 32
|%
|International
|
| 25,711
|
|
| 14,731
|
| 75
|%
|
|
| 50,686
|
|
| 25,440
|
| 99
|%
|Total
|
| 111,241
|
|
| 79,797
|
| 39
|%
|
|
| 217,195
|
|
| 151,526
|
| 43
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Visit Fee Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|U.S. Paid Visits
|
| 15,083
|
|
| 11,795
|
| 28
|%
|
|
| 33,331
|
|
| 26,004
|
| 28
|%
|U.S. Visit Fee Only
|
| 3,546
|
|
| 2,710
|
| 31
|%
|
|
| 7,667
|
|
| 6,249
|
| 23
|%
|International Paid Visits
|
| 406
|
|
| 258
|
| 57
|%
|
|
| 656
|
|
| 425
|
| 54
|%
|Total
|
| 19,035
|
|
| 14,763
|
| 29
|%
|
|
| 41,654
|
|
| 32,678
|
| 27
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Revenue*
|$
| 130,276
|
|$
| 94,560
|
| 38
|%
|
|$
| 258,849
|
|$
| 184,204
|
| 41
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|*Organic second-quarter 2019 revenue, excluding Advance Medical, increased by 24 percent year over year.
| Organic six months ended 2019 revenue, excluding Advance Medical, increased by 23 percent year over year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Membership & Visit Fee Only Access
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quarter Ended
|
|Year over Year
|
|June 30,
|
|Growth
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|
|Total U.S. Paid Membership*
| 26.8
|
| 22.5
|
| 19.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total U.S. Visit Fee Only Access
| 9.7
|
| 9.6
|
| 0.9
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Visits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quarter Ended
|
|
|Year over Year
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|Year over Year
|
|June 30,
|
|
|Growth
|
|June 30,
|
|
|Growth
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|Paid Visits from U.S. Paid Membership
| 291
|
|
| 218
|
|
| 33
|%
|
| 656
|
|
| 516
|
|
| 27
|%
|
|Percent of Paid Visits from U.S. Paid Membership
| 48
|%
|
| 50
|%
|
| (5
|)%
|
| 49
|%
|
| 52
|%
|
| (5
|)%
|
|Visits Included from U.S. Paid Membership
| 319
|
|
| 218
|
|
| 46
|%
|
| 672
|
|
| 474
|
|
| 42
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total Visits from U.S. Paid Membership
| 610
|
|
| 436
|
|
| 40
|%
|
| 1,328
|
|
| 990
|
|
| 34
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|U.S. Visit Fee Only
| 54
|
|
| 37
|
|
| 47
|%
|
| 116
|
|
| 88
|
|
| 33
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|International Visits
| 244
|
|
| 60
|
|
| 309
|%
|
| 527
|
|
| 60
|
|
| 771
|%
|
|Total Visits
| 908
|
|
| 533
|
|
| 70
|%
|
| 1,971
|
|
| 1,138
|
|
| 73
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Net loss was $(29.3) million for the second quarter 2019 compared to $(25.1) million for the second quarter 2018.
- Net loss per basic and diluted share was $(0.41) for the second quarter 2019 compared to $(0.40) for the second quarter 2018.
- Gross margin was 68.0 percent for the second quarter 2019 compared to 70.7 percent for the second quarter 2018.
- EBITDA was $(12.2) million for the second quarter 2019 compared to $(10.1) million for the second quarter 2018.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $6.3 million for the second quarter 2019 compared to $2.7 million for the second quarter 2018.
A reconciliation of generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Financial Outlook
Teladoc Health provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations.
For the third-quarter 2019, we expect:
- Total revenue to be in the range of $135 million to $138 million.
- EBITDA loss to be in the range of $(10.5) million to $(12.5) million.
- Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $7 million to $9 million.
- Total U.S. paid membership to be in the range of 28.5 million to 29.5 million and visit-fee-only access to be available to approximately 10 million individuals.
- Total visits to be between 800,000 and 900,000.
- Net loss per share, based on 72.3 million weighted average shares outstanding, to be between $(0.40) and $(0.42).
For the full-year 2019, we have updated our expectations as follows:
- Total revenue to be in the range of $538 million to $545 million.
- EBITDA loss to be in the range of $(39) million to $(45) million.
- Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of positive $27 million to $33 million.
- Total U.S. paid membership to be in the range of 29 million to 30 million members and visit-fee-only access to be available to approximately 10 million individuals.
- Total visits to be between 3.7 million to 4.0 million.
- Net loss per share, based on 72.0 million weighted average shares outstanding, to be between $(1.52) and $(1.60).
Quarterly Conference Call
The second quarter 2019 earnings conference call and webcast will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-241-4255 for U.S. participants, or 1-647-689-4206 for international participants, and including the following Conference ID Number: 5049316 to expedite caller registration; or via a live audio webcast available online at http://ir.teladoc.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/. A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same web link.
About Teladoc Health
A mission-driven organization, Teladoc Health, Inc. is successfully transforming how people access and experience healthcare, with a focus on high quality, lower costs, and improved outcomes around the world. The company's award-winning, integrated clinical solutions are inclusive of telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services. With more than 2,000 employees, the organization delivers care in 130 countries and in more than 30 languages, partnering with employers, hospitals and health systems, and insurers to transform care delivery. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding future revenues, future earnings, future numbers of members or clients, litigation outcomes, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients; and (v) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified providers into our network. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
| 440,443
|
|
|$
| 423,989
|
|Short-term investments
|
| 32,161
|
|
|
| 54,545
|
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,351 and $3,382, respectively
|
| 49,778
|
|
|
| 43,571
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
| 10,227
|
|
|
| 10,631
|
|Total current assets
|
| 532,609
|
|
|
| 532,736
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
| 9,722
|
|
|
| 10,148
|
|Goodwill
|
| 748,073
|
|
|
| 737,197
|
|Intangible assets, net
|
| 239,344
|
|
|
| 247,394
|
|Operating lease - right-of-use assets
|
| 29,220
|
|
|
| —
|
|Other assets
|
| 6,376
|
|
|
| 1,401
|
|Total assets
|$
| 1,565,344
|
|
|$
| 1,528,876
|
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
|$
| 6,079
|
|
|$
| 7,769
|
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
| 46,201
|
|
|
| 26,801
|
|Accrued compensation
|
| 18,141
|
|
|
| 27,869
|
|Total current liabilities
|
| 70,421
|
|
|
| 62,439
|
|Other liabilities
|
| 6,990
|
|
|
| 6,191
|
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
| 26,386
|
|
|
| —
|
|Deferred taxes
|
| 31,710
|
|
|
| 32,444
|
|Convertible senior notes, net
|
| 427,197
|
|
|
| 414,683
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 71,934,381 shares and 70,516,249 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
| 72
|
|
|
| 70
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
| 1,483,245
|
|
|
| 1,434,780
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
| (468,135
|)
|
|
| (408,661
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
| (12,542
|)
|
|
| (13,070
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
| 1,002,640
|
|
|
| 1,013,119
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
| 1,565,344
|
|
|$
| 1,528,876
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quarter Ended June 30,
|
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|Revenue
|$
| 130,276
|
|
|$
| 94,560
|
|
|$
| 258,849
|
|
|$
| 184,204
|
|Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of revenue
|
| 41,634
|
|
|
| 27,684
|
|
|
| 86,311
|
|
|
| 54,540
|
|Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Advertising and marketing
|
| 26,616
|
|
|
| 19,561
|
|
|
| 53,020
|
|
|
| 39,886
|
|Sales
|
| 15,832
|
|
|
| 14,559
|
|
|
| 32,044
|
|
|
| 28,342
|
|Technology and development
|
| 16,665
|
|
|
| 14,348
|
|
|
| 32,652
|
|
|
| 27,252
|
|Legal and regulatory
|
| 2,019
|
|
|
| 639
|
|
|
| 3,605
|
|
|
| 1,684
|
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|
| 1,136
|
|
|
| 5,800
|
|
|
| 2,148
|
|
|
| 7,369
|
|Gain on sale
|
| —
|
|
|
| (4,070
|)
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| (4,070
|)
|General and administrative
|
| 38,549
|
|
|
| 26,140
|
|
|
| 74,531
|
|
|
| 50,141
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
| 9,848
|
|
|
| 8,046
|
|
|
| 19,448
|
|
|
| 16,299
|
|Total expenses
|
| 152,299
|
|
|
| 112,707
|
|
|
| 303,759
|
|
|
| 221,443
|
|Loss from operations
|
| (22,023
|)
|
|
| (18,147
|)
|
|
| (44,910
|)
|
|
| (37,239
|)
|Interest expense, net
|
| 7,211
|
|
|
| 6,910
|
|
|
| 13,732
|
|
|
| 11,783
|
|Net loss before taxes
|
| (29,234
|)
|
|
| (25,057
|)
|
|
| (58,642
|)
|
|
| (49,022
|)
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|
| 90
|
|
|
| 22
|
|
|
| 832
|
|
|
| (81
|)
|Net loss
|$
| (29,324
|)
|
|$
| (25,079
|)
|
|$
| (59,474
|)
|
|$
| (48,941
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
| (0.41
|)
|
|$
| (0.40
|)
|
|$
| (0.83
|)
|
|$
| (0.78
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
|
| 71,721,246
|
|
|
| 62,975,535
|
|
|
| 71,322,586
|
|
|
| 62,389,902
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|Cash flows used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loss
|$
| (59,474
|)
|
|$
| (48,941
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
| 22,443
|
|
|
| 16,299
|
|Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
| 1,014
|
|
|
| 1,258
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
| 30,891
|
|
|
| 18,891
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
| (1,472
|)
|
|
| (1,258
|)
|Accretion of interest
|
| 12,347
|
|
|
| 7,627
|
|Gain on sale
|
| —
|
|
|
| (4,070
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|
| (7,237
|)
|
|
| (4,027
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
| 1,251
|
|
|
| (540
|)
|Other assets
|
| 74
|
|
|
| (73
|)
|Accounts payable
|
| 374
|
|
|
| 1,371
|
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
| 10,358
|
|
|
| (287
|)
|Accrued compensation
|
| (9,133
|)
|
|
| (3,812
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|
| (794
|)
|
|
| —
|
|Other liabilities
|
| (2,385
|)
|
|
| 45
|
|Net cash used in operating activities
|
| (1,743
|)
|
|
| (17,517
|)
|Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|Purchase of property and equipment
|
| (1,248
|)
|
|
| (2,015
|)
|Purchase of internal-use software
|
| (2,975
|)
|
|
| (1,388
|)
|Purchase of marketable securities
|
| —
|
|
|
| (12,141
|)
|Proceeds from marketable securities
|
| 22,695
|
|
|
| 67,970
|
|Sale of assets
|
| 7
|
|
|
| 5,500
|
|Investment in securities
|
| (5,000
|)
|
|
| —
|
|Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
| (11,207
|)
|
|
| (273,535
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
| 2,272
|
|
|
| (215,609
|)
|Cash flows provided by financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|Net proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|
| 15,701
|
|
|
| 15,765
|
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
|
| —
|
|
|
| 279,126
|
|Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
|
| 210
|
|
|
| —
|
|Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|
| 1,875
|
|
|
| 1,423
|
|Cash (paid)/received for withholding taxes on stock-based compensation, net
|
| (1,886
|)
|
|
| 500
|
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|
| 15,900
|
|
|
| 296,814
|
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
| 16,429
|
|
|
| 63,688
|
|Foreign exchange difference
|
| 25
|
|
|
| (701
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|
| 423,989
|
|
|
| 42,817
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|$
| 440,443
|
|
|$
| 105,804
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income taxes paid
|$
| 309
|
|
|$
| 59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest paid
|$
| 6,102
|
|
|$
| 4,125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, we use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor's understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize Adjusted EBITDA as the primary measure of our performance.
EBITDA consists of net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe that making such adjustment provides investors meaningful information to understand our results of operations and the ability to analyze financial and business trends on a period-to-period basis.
Adjusted EBITDA consists of net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and acquisition and integration related costs. We believe that making such adjustment provides investors meaningful information to understand our results of operations and the ability to analyze financial and business trends on a period-to-period basis.
We believe both financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the term EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss, loss per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of performance.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have important limitation as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense on our debt;
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA eliminate the impact of income taxes on our results of operations;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant acquisition and integration related costs related to mergers and acquisitions;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant non-cash stock compensation expense which should be viewed as a component of recurring operating costs; and
- other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as comparative measures.
In addition, although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any expenditures for such replacements.
We compensate for these limitations by using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA along with other comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. Such U.S. GAAP measurements include net loss, net loss per share and other performance measures.
In evaluating these financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those eliminated in this presentation. Our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quarter Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|Net loss
|$
| (29,324
|)
|
|$
| (25,079
|)
|
|$
| (59,474
|)
|
|$
| (48,941
|)
|Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest expense, net
|
| 7,211
|
|
|
| 6,910
|
|
|
| 13,732
|
|
|
| 11,783
|
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|
| 90
|
|
|
| 22
|
|
|
| 832
|
|
|
| (81
|)
|Depreciation expense
|
| 856
|
|
|
| 733
|
|
|
| 1,719
|
|
|
| 2,264
|
|Amortization expense
|
| 8,992
|
|
|
| 7,313
|
|
|
| 17,729
|
|
|
| 14,036
|
|EBITDA
|
| (12,175
|)
|
|
| (10,101
|)
|
|
| (25,462
|)
|
|
| (20,939
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|
| 17,368
|
|
|
| 11,060
|
|
|
| 30,891
|
|
|
| 18,891
|
|Amortization of warrants and loss on extinguishment of debt
|
| —
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| —
|
|Gain on sale
|
| —
|
|
|
| (4,070
|)
|
|
| —
|
|
|
| (4,070
|)
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|
| 1,136
|
|
|
| 5,800
|
|
|
| 2,148
|
|
|
| 7,369
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
| 6,329
|
|
|$
| 2,689
|
|
|$
| 7,577
|
|
|$
| 1,251
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
