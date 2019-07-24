Quantcast

Teekay Offshore Partners Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call

July 24, 2019


HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.(Teekay Offshore) (NYSE:TOO) plan to release their financial results for the Second Quarter of 2019 before market open on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:

  • By dialing:
Date Time (ET) Telephone Number

(North America)		 Telephone Number

(International)		 Conference

Code
July 31, 2019 12:00 p.m. 1-800-367-2403 1-647-490-5367 9980688
  • By accessing the webcast, which will be available on Teekay Offshore's website at www.teekayoffshore.com at the time noted above (the archive will remain on the website for a period of one year).

Accompanying Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation will also be available at www.teekayoffshore.com in advance of the conference call start time.

About Teekay Offshore

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a leading international midstream services provider to the offshore oil production industry, primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. Teekay Offshore has consolidated assets of approximately $5.2 billion, comprised of 57 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers (including six newbuildings), floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Teekay Offshore's fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.

Teekay Offshore's common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TOO", "TOO PR A", "TOO PR B" and "TOO PR E", respectively.

For Investor Relations

enquiries contact:

Jan Rune Steinsland

Tel: +47 97052533

Website: www.teekayoffshore.com

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

