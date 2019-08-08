Quantcast

    TearLab Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Financial Results

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 04:01:00 PM EDT


    ESCONDIDO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TearLab Corporation (OTCQB:TEAR) ("TearLab" or the "Company") today reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. currency and results are reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles except where noted otherwise.

    Recent Highlights

    • Grew quarterly revenue sequentially to $5.9 million, a $0.2 million increase compared to the first quarter of 2019
    • Expanded the U.S. active device base to 4,811 TearLab Osmolarity Systems
    • Cash position of $9.2 million as of June 30, 2019, an increase from $8.9 million as of March 31, 2019 and $8.5 million as of December 31, 2018

    For the three months ended June 30, 2019, TearLab's net revenues were $5.9 million, down 8.8% from $6.4 million for the same period in 2018.

    The following table sets out the estimated annualized revenue per U.S. device and account analysis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

                Annualized   Annualized
        Active   Active   Revenue   Revenue
    Program   Devices   Accounts   Per Device   Per Account
    Purchased   1,216   1022   $ 2,469   $ 2,938
    Masters   1,762   209   $ 2,974   $ 25,069
    Flex   1,833   600   $ 6,744   $ 20,602
    Total     4,811     1,831        
                     

    The Company's reported net loss for the 2019 second quarter was approximately $1.2 million, or ($0.10) basic loss per share, compared to a reported net loss of approximately $0.7 million, or ($0.06) basic loss per share in the second quarter of 2018. 

    Seph Jensen, TearLab's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We were pleased to deliver revenue growth over prior quarter, capitalizing on the current market momentum for osmolarity and growing our customer base.  In the second quarter of 2019, we continued to strengthen our cash position and work diligently on the resubmission of our 510(k) application to secure FDA clearance of our next-generation TearLab Discovery™ System."

    About TearLab Corporation 

    TearLab Corporation (www.tearlab.com) develops and markets lab-on-a-chip technologies that enable eye care practitioners to improve standard of care by objectively and quantitatively testing for disease markers in tears at the point-of-care. The TearLab Osmolarity Test, for diagnosing Dry Eye Disease, is the first assay developed for the award-winning TearLab Osmolarity System. TearLab Corporation's common shares trade on the OTCQB Market under the symbol 'TEAR'.

    Forward-Looking Statements 

    This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability to capitalize on the current market momentum for osmolarity and to bring the Tearlab Discovery™ system to the U.S. market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Many factors, risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, including the factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

    CONTACT: Investor Contact: 

    The Ruth Group 

    Janhavi Mohite 

    Tel: 646-536-7026 

    jmohite@theruthgroup.com



    TearLab Corp.

    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

    (Expressed in U.S. Dollars (000's) except for number of shares and net loss per share)

    (Unaudited)
     
        Three months
        June 30,
          2019       2018  
    Revenue        
    Product sales   $ 5,157     $ 5,679  
    Reader equipment rentals     694       734  
    Total revenue     5,851       6,413  
    Cost of goods sold        
    Cost of goods sold  (excluding amortization of intangible assets)     2,041       2,355  
    Cost of goods sold - reader equipment depreciation     121       265  
    Gross profit     3,689       3,793  
    Operating expenses        
    Sales and marketing     995       959  
    Clinical, regulatory and research & development     1,007       996  
    General and administrative     1,455       1,340  
    Total operating expenses     3,457       3,295  
    Gain from operations     232       498  
    Other income (expense)     (1,406 )     (1,159 )
    Net loss and comprehensive loss   $ (1,174 )   $ (661 )
    Weighted average shares outstanding  - basic and dilutive     12,041,442       10,609,131  
    Net loss per share  - basic and dilutive   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.06 )
                     





    TearLab Corp. 

    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

    (Expressed in U.S. Dollars (000's) except for number of shares and net loss per share)

    (Unaudited)
        Six months
        June 30,
          2019       2018  
    Revenue        
    Product sales   $ 10,153     $ 11,454  
    Reader equipment rentals     1,381       1,405  
    Total revenue     11,534       12,859  
    Cost of goods sold        
    Cost of goods sold  (excluding amortization of intangible assets)     3,971       4,190  
    Cost of goods sold - reader equipment depreciation     274       553  
    Gross profit     7,289       8,116  
    Operating expenses        
    Sales and marketing     1,870       1,978  
    Clinical, regulatory and research & development     1,881       2,038  
    General and administrative     3,299       3,385  
    Total operating expenses     7,050       7,401  
    Gain from operations     239       715  
    Other income (expense)     (2,752 )     (2,259 )
    Net loss and comprehensive loss   $ (2,513 )   $ (1,544 )
    Weighted average shares outstanding  - basic and dilutive     11,800,331       10,070,652  
    Net loss per share  - basic and dilutive   $ (0.21 )   $ (0.15 )
                     

    TearLab Corp.

    Consolidated Balance Sheets

    (Expressed in U.S. Dollars (000's)

        June 30,   December 31,
        2019     2018  
    ASSETS        
    Current assets        
    Cash   $ 9,173     $ 8,473  
    Accounts receivable, net     1,123       1,186  
    Inventory     2,832       1,987  
    Prepaid expenses and other current assets     356       690  
    Total current assets     13,484       12,336  
             
    Fixed assets, net     1,626       2,024  
    Intangible assets, net     2       2  
    Right of Use assets     677       -  
    Other non-current assets     150       151  
    Total assets   $ 15,939     $ 14,513  
             
    LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
    Current liabilities        
    Accounts payable   $ 1,425     $ 681  
    Accrued liabilities     2,084       2,363  
    Deferred Rent     4       13  
    Current portion of long-term debt     16,486       -  
    Current portion of lease liability     182       -  
    Total current liabilities     20,181       3,057  
             
    Long-term debt, net of current portion     18,278       32,014  
    Long-term lease liability, net of current portion     493       -  
    Long-term third party payable     119       111  
             
    Total liabilities     39,071       35,182  
             
             
    Stockholders' equity (deficit)        
    Capital stock        
    Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, 160 and 556 and issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively     -       -  
    Common stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 authorized, 12,196,998 and 11,296,998 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively     12       11  
    Additional paid-in capital     510,429       510,380  
    Accumulated deficit     (533,573 )     (531,060 )
    Total stockholders' equity (deficit)     (23,132 )     (20,669 )
    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 15,939     $ 14,513  
                     

     

    Source: TearLab Corporation

