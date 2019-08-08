TearLab Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Financial Results





ESCONDIDO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TearLab Corporation (OTCQB:TEAR) ("TearLab" or the "Company") today reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. currency and results are reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles except where noted otherwise.



Recent Highlights

Grew quarterly revenue sequentially to $5.9 million, a $0.2 million increase compared to the first quarter of 2019

Expanded the U.S. active device base to 4,811 TearLab Osmolarity Systems

Cash position of $9.2 million as of June 30, 2019, an increase from $8.9 million as of March 31, 2019 and $8.5 million as of December 31, 2018

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, TearLab's net revenues were $5.9 million, down 8.8% from $6.4 million for the same period in 2018.

The following table sets out the estimated annualized revenue per U.S. device and account analysis for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Annualized Annualized Active Active Revenue Revenue Program Devices Accounts Per Device Per Account Purchased 1,216 1022 $ 2,469 $ 2,938 Masters 1,762 209 $ 2,974 $ 25,069 Flex 1,833 600 $ 6,744 $ 20,602 Total 4,811 1,831

The Company's reported net loss for the 2019 second quarter was approximately $1.2 million, or ($0.10) basic loss per share, compared to a reported net loss of approximately $0.7 million, or ($0.06) basic loss per share in the second quarter of 2018.

Seph Jensen, TearLab's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We were pleased to deliver revenue growth over prior quarter, capitalizing on the current market momentum for osmolarity and growing our customer base. In the second quarter of 2019, we continued to strengthen our cash position and work diligently on the resubmission of our 510(k) application to secure FDA clearance of our next-generation TearLab Discovery™ System."

About TearLab Corporation

TearLab Corporation (www.tearlab.com) develops and markets lab-on-a-chip technologies that enable eye care practitioners to improve standard of care by objectively and quantitatively testing for disease markers in tears at the point-of-care. The TearLab Osmolarity Test, for diagnosing Dry Eye Disease, is the first assay developed for the award-winning TearLab Osmolarity System. TearLab Corporation's common shares trade on the OTCQB Market under the symbol 'TEAR'.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability to capitalize on the current market momentum for osmolarity and to bring the Tearlab Discovery™ system to the U.S. market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Many factors, risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, including the factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

TearLab Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars (000's) except for number of shares and net loss per share)

(Unaudited) Three months June 30, 2019 2018 Revenue Product sales $ 5,157 $ 5,679 Reader equipment rentals 694 734 Total revenue 5,851 6,413 Cost of goods sold Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 2,041 2,355 Cost of goods sold - reader equipment depreciation 121 265 Gross profit 3,689 3,793 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 995 959 Clinical, regulatory and research & development 1,007 996 General and administrative 1,455 1,340 Total operating expenses 3,457 3,295 Gain from operations 232 498 Other income (expense) (1,406 ) (1,159 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (1,174 ) $ (661 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and dilutive 12,041,442 10,609,131 Net loss per share - basic and dilutive $ (0.10 ) $ (0.06 )









TearLab Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars (000's) except for number of shares and net loss per share)

(Unaudited) Six months June 30, 2019 2018 Revenue Product sales $ 10,153 $ 11,454 Reader equipment rentals 1,381 1,405 Total revenue 11,534 12,859 Cost of goods sold Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization of intangible assets) 3,971 4,190 Cost of goods sold - reader equipment depreciation 274 553 Gross profit 7,289 8,116 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 1,870 1,978 Clinical, regulatory and research & development 1,881 2,038 General and administrative 3,299 3,385 Total operating expenses 7,050 7,401 Gain from operations 239 715 Other income (expense) (2,752 ) (2,259 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (2,513 ) $ (1,544 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and dilutive 11,800,331 10,070,652 Net loss per share - basic and dilutive $ (0.21 ) $ (0.15 )

TearLab Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars (000's)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 9,173 $ 8,473 Accounts receivable, net 1,123 1,186 Inventory 2,832 1,987 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 356 690 Total current assets 13,484 12,336 Fixed assets, net 1,626 2,024 Intangible assets, net 2 2 Right of Use assets 677 - Other non-current assets 150 151 Total assets $ 15,939 $ 14,513 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,425 $ 681 Accrued liabilities 2,084 2,363 Deferred Rent 4 13 Current portion of long-term debt 16,486 - Current portion of lease liability 182 - Total current liabilities 20,181 3,057 Long-term debt, net of current portion 18,278 32,014 Long-term lease liability, net of current portion 493 - Long-term third party payable 119 111 Total liabilities 39,071 35,182 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Capital stock Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, 160 and 556 and issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 authorized, 12,196,998 and 11,296,998 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 12 11 Additional paid-in capital 510,429 510,380 Accumulated deficit (533,573 ) (531,060 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (23,132 ) (20,669 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,939 $ 14,513





