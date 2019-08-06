TCR² Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in August





CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing the next generation of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in August.



Management will be available for one-on-one meetings at the BTIG Biotechnology Conference on August 12, 2019 in New York, NY

Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics, will present a company overview at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on August 13, 2019 at 8:00am ET in New York, NY

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website at investors.tcr2.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing the next generation of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. TCR2's proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuCTM-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while exhibiting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company's lead TRuC-T cell product candidate, TC-210, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

