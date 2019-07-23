Quantcast

TC PipeLines, LP announces second quarter 2019 cash distribution

By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


HOUSTON, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) (the Partnership) today announced that the board of directors of TC PipeLines GP, Inc., its general partner, declared the Partnership's second quarter 2019 cash distribution of $0.65 per common unit. The distribution is unchanged from the distribution declared for the first quarter of 2019.

This cash distribution is the 81st consecutive quarterly distribution paid by the Partnership and is payable on August 14, 2019 to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2019.

About TC PipeLines, LP

TC PipeLines, LP is a Delaware master limited partnership with interests in eight federally regulated U.S. interstate natural gas pipelines which serve markets in the Western, Midwestern and Northeastern United States. The Partnership is managed by its general partner, TC PipeLines GP, Inc., a subsidiary of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP). For more information about TC PipeLines, LP, visit the Partnership's website at www.tcpipelineslp.com.

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of TC PipeLines, LP's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

Media Inquiries:

Jaimie Harding / Warren Beddow

403.920.7859 or 800.608.7859

Unitholder and Analyst Inquiries:

Rhonda Amundson

877.290.2772

investor_relations@tcpipelineslp.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b3608697-a6a1-43b1-85a9-870437a6c731

Source: TC PipeLines, LP

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: TCP, TRP




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8251.40
47.26  ▲  0.58%
DJIA 27349.19
177.29  ▲  0.65%
S&P 500 3005.47
20.44  ▲  0.68%
Data as of Jul 23, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar