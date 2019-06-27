Taptica International Rebrand Reflects Video Advertising Leadership





NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International Ltd (AIM:TRMR), a global leader in advertising technologies, today announced that it has rebranded, changing its name from Taptica International to Tremor International, positioning itself as one of the leading independent video advertising companies in the U.S. Tremor International will function as the parent company for three separate divisions: recently acquired Tremor Video (branded video advertising) and RhythmOne (media), as well as Taptica (performance advertising).



"The new branding and structure better reflect our stronghold in the video advertising space," said Ofer Druker, CEO of Tremor International. "It also reinforces our ability to address the significant opportunity in Advanced TV, bringing increased scale, audience targeting and ad formats to clients."

Tremor International, which saw a 31 percent YOY increase in revenue in 2018 to $276.9 million, has a strong history of significant and repeated YOY growth that goes against the grain of the typical digital advertising company. Its growth strategy centers on anticipating market shifts - Tremor International has nimbly moved from desktop to mobile, then from mobile to video and has now expanded its Advanced TV product suite.

With an increased focus on providing connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) video solutions driven by expanded audience data and supply to advertisers across the entertainment, automotive and retail categories, among others, the company has strengthened its footprint in the West (Los Angeles, Denver), Midwest (Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis) and South (Atlanta, Dallas) regions, as well as in Canada (Toronto). On the global stage, the company has plans to fortify its offerings in Europe in due course. Expansion in Asia-Pacific will follow in H2 2019.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd is a global leader in advertising technologies, operating in more than 70 countries. It has three core divisions: Tremor Video (brand advertising), RhythmOne (media) and Taptica (performance advertising).

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of creative video intelligence—innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative. Tremor Video is one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America, with offerings in CTV, influencer marketing, and private marketplaces.

RhythmOne drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its highly-ranked programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners - and its influencer marketing offering fosters action and awareness by connecting brands with influencers who create and distribute branded content to engaged consumers.

The Taptica performance business is an end-to-end mobile technology advertising platform that helps the world's top brands reach their most valuable users with the widest range of traffic sources available today. Its proprietary technology leverages big data to target quality media at scale. It works with more than 600 advertisers including Amazon, Alibaba, Bytedance, Netmarble, Stubhub and OpenTable.

Tremor International Ltd is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the US and Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, India, and Latin America, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM:TRMR).

