TAOP to Present at CorpStarter Star Show 2019 on Aug 16, 2019





NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP), a leading provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enable targeted advertising and online retails, today announced that the company's management is scheduled to present at CorpStarter Star Show 2019 on Aug 16, 2019, at the Rockefeller Center, New York, NY.

The Company will be presenting at 01:30 PM EST on August 16th, 2019. Mr. Chang Qiu, the Vice President of Finance at TAOP, will provide an overview of the company's business model, financial highlights and growth strategy. TAOP will also conduct a Q&A section at the show.

About CorpStarter Star Show

Praised by many of its attendees as "the most memorable road show event", CorpStarter Star Show is a signature annual event organized by CorpStarter and its parent company Dragon Gate Investment Partners. First started in 2013, the New York City-based CorpStarter Star Show is curated to provide the rising companies the access to funding opportunities, media exposures, market awareness, and partnerships. Past speakers of CorpStarter includes Joseph Lubin, Yoshua Bengio and other industry leaders. For information about CorpStarter, please visit: http://www.corpstarter.org/



About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc.) ( TAOP ), is a leading provider of smart display terminals for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

